Gritty comedian e book adaptation The Boys has rapidly grow to be probably the most talked-about reveals on Amazon Prime Video, presenting a terrifying have a look at superheroes as you’ve by no means seen them earlier than.

The sequence takes place in a world the place heroism is a prime commodity for an organization referred to as Vought Worldwide, which works across the clock to take care of the general public picture of its tremendous staff referred to as The Seven.

That’s no simple process because the staff is full of morally reprehensible personalities, who’ve been corrupted by their highly effective place and really feel nothing however contempt for the unusual individuals they declare to guard.

That’s the place The Boys are available. Led by the mysterious Billy Butcher (Karl City) and beginner Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), they’re a ragtag group with one function solely: to kill the supers as soon as and for all.

Right here’s every thing we all know to this point about The Boys season two…

When is The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

There’s no confirmed date simply but for when The Boys season two will launch on Amazon Prime Video, however it does look set to premiere someday in 202o.

In Could, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed on Twitter that the second season is being edited collectively remotely and that we will look forward to finding out an air date “quickly.”

The sequence first debuted on 26th July 2019, so it’s doable that the brand new episodes may drop within the late summertime too, however this is simply hypothesis in the meanwhile.

We’ll replace this web page with extra data because it is available in.

Who is within the forged of The Boys season 2?

The second season of The Boys will see the return of a lot of the surviving members of the forged, together with The Boys themselves headed up by Karl City (Thor: Ragnarok) because the intimidating Billy Butcher.

Jack Quaid may also return as his latest confederate Hughie Campbell, who doesn’t all the time have the abdomen for Butcher’s cruel strategy to issues.

Anticipate to see extra of Laz Alonso’s Marvin and Tomer Capon’s Frenchie, two members of The Boys who often conflict over how they need to run their operations, in addition to Karen Fukuhara as their highly effective enhanced ally Kimiko.

The official Twitter account for The Boys posted the under picture of the vigilante group giving the finger in entrance of a poster of their rivals, that means their trademark unhealthy angle isn’t going anyplace…

Talking of The Seven (or what’s left of them), we’ll certainly be getting extra of Anthony Starr’s terrifying Superman allegory Homelander, who will in all probability solely grow to be extra unhinged over the course of season two.

His surviving associates embody warrior Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), speedster A-Practice (Jessie T Usher), aquatic hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), and their latest recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the one member of the staff with a conscience.

There’s additionally the ludicrously named Black Noir, a Batman parody portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who is but to talk or take off his masks – however season two may reveal a bit extra about him.

We’ll even be handled to some new additions together with actor and comic Patton Oswalt (Brokers of SHIELD) in a prime secret function, Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Weight-reduction plan) as a charismatic church chief, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as a promising younger congresswoman.

In the meantime, Aya Money (You’re The Worst) will seem in season two as a Neo-Nazi with tremendous powers who goes by the moniker Stormfront and turns into a sworn enemy of The Boys.

What may occur in The Boys season 2?

**Spoilers for season one**

The first season of The Boys ended on an enormous cliffhanger, as Billy Butcher discovered himself reunited along with his lacking spouse, who is revealed to have been elevating Homelander’s child.

Season two must decide up on the fallout of that reveal and discover a means for Butcher to get off Homelander’s radar, which gained’t be simple given his unimaginable powers.

Is there a trailer for The Boys season 2?

Sure! Amazon Prime Video revealed this primary have a look at season two of The Boys, which doesn’t give a lot away when it comes to plot – apart from the truth that there might be lots extra gory fights…

Take a look at our lists of one of the best TV reveals and finest films on Amazon Prime Video, or see what else is on with our TV Information.