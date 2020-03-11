When is the Champions League draw? How to watch quarter-final draw on TV, live stream

Champions League knockout spherical season has returned with European soccer’s elite sides gathering to battle for the continental crown.

Sixteen groups have entered the knockout levels and might be keen to progress with satisfaction, glory and large sums of prize cash up for grabs on prime of the trophy itself.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about the Champions League quarter-final draw together with time, TV channel and live stream info.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw will happen on Friday 20th March at 11:00am GMT.

The semi-final draw will begin instantly afterwards.

Will probably be held in Nyon, Switzerland – the residence of UEFA.

How to watch the Champions League draw?

UEFA.com might be live streaming the Champions League draw, whereas BT Sport are additionally anticipated to present full protection of the draw throughout their channels.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

Dortmund (GER) or PSG (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) or Liverpool (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) or Valencia (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG) or RB Leipzig (GER)

Chelsea (ENG) or Bayern Munich (GER)

Napoli (ITA) or Barcelona (ESP)

Actual Madrid (ESP) or Man Metropolis (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) or Juventus (ITA)

For particulars on how to watch each single recreation live, try our complete Champions League fixtures on TV information