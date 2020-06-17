When is The Circle back on TV?

It was solely a matter of time earlier than somebody turned social media right into a gameshow.

And we’re so glad they did. Channel 4’s The Circle is genius viewing, precisely the sort of telly that will get us speaking.

So it’s good information that the present is back for a 3rd sequence. However when will it air? And what can we anticipate this time spherical? Right here’s every thing you have to know…

When is The Circle back?

There’s no confirmed air date simply but, however we are able to anticipate to see it subsequent yr. Season two aired in September and October 2019, so maybe Autumn 2021 could possibly be the date to maintain in your diary.

How do you play The Circle?

This is a recreation that makes essentially the most of how straightforward it is to lie on social media. The contestants transfer right into a block of flats the place they reside remoted lives – they’ll herald pets, or infants, however they gained’t make any grownup human contact aside from by way of their profiles.

They’ll select whether or not to be sincere, or to create an avatar from scratch – e.g. a glamour mannequin can select to publish footage of a bricklayer and assume that character. The gamers spend the sequence making an attempt to suss out who is actual and who is telling lies. Contestants get blocked alongside the best way, allegiances kind in personal on-line chats and finally the preferred particular person wins.

The way to apply for The Circle season 3

Sure! The hunt is on for contestants, so when you assume you’re a professional together with your profile, click on right here to use. You’ll must be a UK resident and should be 18 years previous by 1st July 2020.

Who hosts The Circle?

Emma Willis has hosted the programme since sequence two. The first sequence was hosted by Alice Levine and Maya Jama.

Talking of the brand new sequence, Emma stated: “The Circle is simply good, unmissable tv. I beloved each minute of being part of it and I’m delighted to be returning to it for an additional sequence the place I’ll be proper on the centre of all of the mischief and drama!”

Will season three of The Circle be any totally different?

Sure, this yr the entire present shall be pre-recorded months prematurely. Final yr, we had been solely a couple of day behind the motion, like Huge Brother, and Emma Willis hosted reveals with a reside studio viewers, getting response to the newest developments. This a part of the sequence has been scrapped this yr due to social distancing considerations.

The most important recreation will keep the identical, though with yearly that goes by the gamers are available in with smarter methods and intelligent methods to catfish.

What is the prize on The Circle?

Chilly exhausting money! In sequence one, there was prize cash of £75,000 up for grabs, and for sequence two it jumped as much as £100,000 – £70okay for profitable the sequence and £30okay for being voted the viewers’ champion. Final yr, Paddy gained the sequence and Tim was voted viewers’ champion. The prize fund for sequence three is but to be confirmed.

Who is competing within the subsequent sequence of The Circle?

Auditions are at present going down for sequence three, so now we have no particulars concerning the contestants but. Final yr’s finalists had been Zoe Ball’s son Woody (taking part in as himself), James from Liverpool (taking part in as younger single mum Sammie), Georgina (taking part in as herself), retired professor Tim (taking part in as himself) and Paddy (taking part in as himself however selecting to cover the very fact he his cerebral palsy).

Is there a celeb model of The Circle?

Humorous you need to ask, sure there is going to be a celeb model subsequent yr. It will likely be shorter, solely lasting every week, however we are able to’t wait to see which well-known faces shall be thrown into the combination.

Emma stated of the superstar model: “I can’t wait to see who’ll be within the line-up and whether or not they’ll play as themselves or as one other superstar – it’s going to be unbelievable”.

The Circle returns to Channel Four subsequent yr. To seek out out what else is on TV for the time being, take a look at our TV Information.