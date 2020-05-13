When is The Country that Beat the Virus on Channel 4?

As the UK begins to ease lockdown restrictions with a view to the gradual return to regular amid the ongoing coronavirus disaster, a brand new Channel Four documentary asks what we may be taught from how others dealt with the outbreak.

The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Study? examines South Korea’s strategy to coping with COVID-19 and asks what classes it supplies.

Right here’s every little thing we learn about the programme.

What time is The Counattempt That Beat the Virus on Channel 4?



The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Study? airs tonight (13th Could) at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Quicksilver Media manufacturing is directed and produced by Flora Bagenal alongside edit producer Richard Sanders, producer Poppy Begum, and govt producer Sue Turton.

What is The Country That Beat the Virus about?

The Channel Four documentary examines the manner through which South Korea tackled the coronavirus pandemic with out a damaging nationwide lockdown.

The synopsis says it additionally explores explores “how the authorities are coping with present small-scale flare ups – and asks whether or not what’s occurred there could reveal what life might be like in the UK when lockdown lastly ends”.

The documentary was filmed in hospitals, testing centres and laboratories in South Korea and options interviews with politicians and scientists.

Based on the synopsis, The Country that Beat the Virus additionally highlights how the manner the authorities remoted and contained an outbreak at a name centre in Seoul when quite a few employees examined optimistic in mid-March affords a blueprint for the way Britain would possibly cope with the same state of affairs.

Dr Alice Tan, Specialist, Inner Medication tells the programme testing is key, saying: “I doubt that the dedication of the healthcare employees or the high quality of the medical care in Korea is any superior to England or… or Germany or Italy, I don’t suppose that’s an element.

“I believe the issue was the widespread early analysis that occurred after which you understand what adopted afterwards, the isolation and the early therapy.”

The Country that Beat the Virus: What Can Britain Study? in on Channel Four at 9pm tonight. In the event you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV information.