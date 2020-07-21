When is The Cube with Phillip Schofield back on ITV?

ITV gameshow The Cube is returning after a five-year hiatus for fewer episodes however increased stakes – a jackpot of £1 million is up for grabs this time.

The Phillip Schofield-presented programme challenges contestants to finish a sequence of duties inside a 4-metre by 4-metre by 4-metre dice – the proper gameshow format for these socially distanced instances.

The five-episode sequence will see contestants from the identical households take on The Cube throughout solo video games and model new two-player challenges.

Right here’s every thing it is advisable to know in regards to the gameshow’s return and how one can apply to participate.

When is The Cube back?

ITV has not but introduced the discharge date for this particular sequence of The Cube, with the channel saying it is “coming quickly”, however we’ll preserve you up to date when that adjustments.

Filming is scheduled to start out on Monday 10th August, so hopefully the episodes might be arriving on our screens shortly afterwards.

The sequence will consist of 5 one-hour episodes in addition to a one-off movie star particular, which can see numerous well-known faces take on The Cube in a bid to win £250,000 for his or her chosen charity.

Who is the host of The Cube?

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield is returning to host The Cube as soon as once more.

The TV presenter is greatest recognized for internet hosting Dancing on Ice, All Star Mr & Mrs and Going Reside! He offered 9 sequence of The Cube, from 2009 till 2015.

“The Cube is such a cracking format however with the gamers now in groups and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure setting has simply received harder,” he mentioned in an announcement. “I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

ITV

Which video games might be performed on The Cube?

This new sequence of The Cube will see pairs of contestants take on seven totally different video games, with simply 9 lives to get them by means of the episode. Every sport is value an rising amount of cash because the contestants transfer nearer to the million-pound prize fund.

Whereas ITV has not but confirmed precisely which video games will reappear and which challenges are model new, we do know that gamers will face “deceivingly easy duties” like throwing a ball right into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at exactly 10 seconds.

How do I apply to be on The Cube?

For those who reckon you could have what it takes to take on The Cube, you will be in for an opportunity of profitable £1 million by making use of on The Cube’s manufacturing firm’s web site.

The present are searching for aggressive groups of two folks from the identical family with “a mixture of talents and personalities” so seize your associate/mother or father/little one/sibling/flatmate and begin training now.

The deadline for purposes is 6pm on 26th July 2020 – you possibly can fill out the appliance type right here.

The Cube will return to ITV later this 12 months. For those who’re searching for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV Information.