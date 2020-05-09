When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard are actually giving daily authorities briefings providing the newest steering to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, together with updates about the lockdown.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to main the daily briefings following his current stint in hospital on account of getting contracted coronavirus. Secretary Dominic Raab was deputising in his absence.

Right here’s how one can watch in the present day’s replace.

What time is in the present day’s coronavirus briefing?

This week (4th-10th Might), the coronavirus daily briefing is scheduled to happen round 5pm each day in accordance to a BBC scheduling change.

Boris Johnson is additionally due to tackle the nation about the nation’s lockdown as ‘an replace from the Prime Minister on the coronavirus epidemic’, which can air at 7pm on BBC One on Sunday 10th Might and final roughly 10-minutes. The announcement shall be adopted by a BBC Information particular.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Road’s tackle to the nation this afternoon shall be broadcast on BBC One.

The standard daily briefings are broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What shall be included in in the present day’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson (and Raab in his absence) is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard, similar to chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson didn’t led the briefings since he went into hospital on fifth April, however he returned throughout the week 27th April-1st Might. International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.