When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard are actually giving daily authorities briefings providing the newest steering to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, together with updates about the lockdown.

The Prime Minister is going to be participating in a dwell, prime-time press convention tonight following a change to the BBC One schedule.

Right here’s how one can watch right now’s replace.

What time is right now’s coronavirus briefing?

Tonight (Monday 11th Might) the briefing shall be happening at the barely later time of 7pm, following The Prime Minister’s assertion to the Home of Commons earlier in the day.

This follows Boris Johnson’s tackle to the nation about the nation’s lockdown yesterday and the unveiling of a brand new COVID-19 alert system.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Road’s tackle to the nation this afternoon shall be broadcast on BBC One.

The same old daily briefings are broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What shall be included in right now’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson (and Raab in his absence) is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard, similar to chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson didn’t led the briefings since he went into hospital on fifth April, however he returned throughout the week 27th April-1st Might. International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.