When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Launched to replace the public on the nationwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities has supplied daily coronavirus briefings since mid-March.

Typically flanked by scientific specialists equivalent to Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, members of the cupboard – together with Prime Minister Boris Johnson – supply updates on the disaster earlier than answering questions from each the public and journalists through video hyperlink.

This week, these briefings have been introduced ahead, prompting the BBC to make adjustments of their schedule.

All the details about right now’s replace, together with how to watch it, will be discovered beneath.

What time is right now’s coronavirus briefing?

This week, the briefing shall be going down at the barely earlier time of 4:30pm.

This weekend, coronavirus briefings will air at 3:50pm on each Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Saturday’s Escape to the Nation and Sunday’s Cash for Nothing will not be proven.

On Sunday 10th Could, Johnson addressed the nation about the nation’s lockdown and unveiled a brand new COVID-19 alert system.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Road’s handle to the nation this afternoon shall be broadcast on BBC One.

The standard daily briefings are broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What shall be included in right now’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however a minister is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embrace Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Residence Secretary Priti Patel.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson typically leads the briefings after recovering from COVID-19 final month. Nonetheless, he will be changed by different related ministers.

The Prime Minister returned throughout the week 27th April-1st Could. Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab had deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April. He returned to work on 27th April.

