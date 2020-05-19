When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

For many people, the authorities’s coronavirus briefings have turn out to be an essential a part of our daily routine since they had been launched in mid-March.

Designed to assist hold the public knowledgeable about the nationwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re important viewing for anybody trying to keep up to date on how the disaster is unfolding.

A senior member of the cupboard is often current, typically Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself, alongside scientific specialists resembling Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, to take questions from the public and the press through video hyperlink.

The precise time of the briefing varies, typically leading to modifications to the BBC’s daytime broadcasting schedule.

All the details about at present’s replace, together with how to watch it, could be discovered under.

What time is at present’s coronavirus briefing?

At present, the briefing can be happening at the barely earlier time of 4:30pm on BBC One.

To make room for the broadcast, Antiques Street Journey has been dropped from the schedule, whereas Pointless has been moved to BBC Two.

On Sunday 10th Might, Johnson addressed the nation about the nation’s lockdown and unveiled a brand new COVID-19 alert system.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Road’s handle to the nation this afternoon can be broadcast on BBC One.

The same old daily briefings are broadcast dwell on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What can be included in at present’s briefing?

It is not but clear what precisely can be included, however a minister is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

The briefing might embrace particulars on whether or not the UK stays on monitor to loosen up lockdown restrictions by the finish of the summer time, or if a return to stricter measures is required in accordance with the newly applied alert system.

As the authorities eyes a pathway again to regular life, count on common updates about how its timeline is evolving in addition to scrutiny from the press over whether or not it is viable.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus, nevertheless he could be changed by different related ministers.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embrace Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Residence Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

