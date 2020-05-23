When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

With lockdown measures easing barely and many hoping the UK coronavirus alert degree will lower in coming weeks, the authorities’s daily briefings are at present a essential supply of data.

Led by a senior member of the cupboard – and sometimes Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the conferences present viewers key details about the newest developments in battling COVID-19.

The conferences additionally give journalists and members of the public the probability to ask questions to politicians and scientific consultants reminiscent of Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

The precise time of the briefing varies, typically leading to adjustments to the BBC’s daytime broadcasting schedule.

All the details about at present’s replace, together with how to watch it, may be discovered beneath.

What time is at present’s coronavirus briefing?

In the present day, the briefing is anticipated to happen at 5pm on BBC One.

The briefing will likely be hosted by House Secretary Priti Patel.

To make room for the broadcast, Pointless has been moved to BBC Two.

On Sunday 10th Might, Boris Johnson addressed the nation about the nation’s lockdown and unveiled a brand new COVID-19 alert system.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Road’s deal with to the nation this afternoon will likely be broadcast on BBC One.

The standard daily briefings are broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What will likely be included in at present’s briefing?

The house secretary, Priti Patel, is anticipated to define quarantine measures these getting into the UK will likely be required to comply with.

It is not but clear what precisely will likely be included in the briefing past this, however Patel is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

The briefing could embody particulars on whether or not the UK stays on monitor to chill out lockdown restrictions by the finish of the summer season, or if a return to stricter measures is required in accordance with the newly applied alert system.

As the authorities eyes a pathway again to regular life, anticipate common updates about how its timeline is evolving in addition to scrutiny from the press over whether or not it is viable.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus, nonetheless he may be changed by different related ministers.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embody Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined constructive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March through a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

