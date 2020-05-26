When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

The daily coronavirus briefings proceed to happen, led by senior Cupboard ministers and that includes updates from specialists together with Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty.

Following the downgrading of the authorities’s mantra from “keep at dwelling” to “keep alert”, the briefings include the newest actions and choices because it seems to ease lockdown additional in the coming weeks.

The daily information conferences give the likes of Boris Johnson and his senior ministers the probability to share crucial data with the public and additionally permits the media to ask urgent questions as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The time of the briefing varies day-to-day and week-to-week, with the BBC’s schedule shifting to permit for adjustments.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to learn about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is immediately’s coronavirus briefing?

At present’s coronavirus briefing is anticipated to start at 5pm on BBC One.

It follows yesterday’s convention throughout which Dominic Cummings gave a press release explaining his resolution to journey from London to Nation Durham throughout lockdown together with his youngster and spouse, who had COVID-19 signs at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser mentioned he has acted “moderately” and inside the regulation, including that he doesn’t remorse his actions.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily replace is broadcast reside from Downing Avenue on BBC One.

The standard daily briefings are broadcast reside on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What will probably be included in immediately’s briefing?

At present’s briefing will observe on from yesterday’s when Boris Johnson outlined particulars of the subsequent section of the strategy of lifting lockdown.

He mentioned some outlets will probably be ready to open from 1st June, together with automotive showrooms and outside markets.

Offering correct security measures are put in place, he introduced the subsequent wave of retailers might start opening from 15th June, together with indoor outlets and shops.

At present’s briefing might present additional particulars as to which outlets can open when and what measures will probably be put in place to permit this to occur safely.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led a number of briefings since returning to work after his extreme case of coronavirus, nonetheless he may be changed by different related ministers.

Ministers which have led the briefing in the previous embrace Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Secretary Dominic Raab, Well being Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and House Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson introduced he had examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

9 days later he was admitted into hospital and International Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

