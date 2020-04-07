When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cupboard are actually giving daily authorities briefings providing the newest steering to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister introduced he had examined constructive for coronavirus on Twitter on Friday 27th March. He nonetheless meant to lead the daily briefings from residence, however was taken into hospital on Sunday fifth April.

Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab will deputise in his absence, together with main the daily coronavirus briefings.

Right here’s how one can watch in the present day’s briefing.

What time is in the present day’s coronavirus briefing?

It is but to be introduced when precisely Dominic Raab will handle the nation in the present day (Tuesday seventh April) however a BBC scheduling change suggests it is going to be round 15:45.

The standard briefings aren’t at a set time daily, however all the time happen in some unspecified time in the future between 4pm and 6pm – often pretty shut to 5pm.

The place can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Avenue’s handle to the nation this afternoon can be broadcast on BBC One.

The standard daily briefings are broadcast stay on the BBC Information 24 channel, whereas the BBC has additionally scheduled a particular coronavirus BBC Information programme every day that options the daily briefing.

What can be included in in the present day’s briefing?

It’s not but clear, however Johnson (and Raab in his absence) is usually joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, as well as to members of his cupboard, corresponding to chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Following the information that Johnson had been taken into hospital over the weekend, he’ll not be main the briefings. Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab will deputise in his absence.

Even after Johnson had examined constructive for coronavirus, the prime minister continued to “lead the nationwide fightback in opposition to coronavirus” from residence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Sure. Johnson introduced he examined constructive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March by way of a video on his Twitter account.

He stated: “I’ve developed delicate signs of the coronavirus, let’s simply say a temperature and a persistent cough and, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer, I’ve taken a check that has come out constructive so I’m working from residence and self-isolating, and that’s fully the proper factor to do.

“However be in little doubt that I can proceed, thanks to the wizardry of contemporary know-how, to talk with all my prime workforce to lead the nationwide fightback in opposition to coronavirus.”

Johnson went on to thank the “wonderful NHS employees” and additionally the police, social care staff, lecturers and extra working to “defend individuals from the penalties of coronavirus.”

You possibly can watch the video under: