When is the deadline for Tata Martino to announce Mexico’s call for Qatar 2022

‘Tata’ Martino has 30 summoned on his official list to face Peru and Colombia as part of the friendly duels.

Preparations for the Qatar World Cup 2022 are increasingly defined, the teams that will participate are fine-tuning details and the Mexican National Team is no exception. With a group and rivals already known, the Mexican Federation y Gerardo Martino Its task is to determine who will make up the list of players who will attend the world fair for El Tri.

This Friday, the national coach presented a pre-list of 55 footballers before the FIFA that may be eligible for the competition. However, the list, which is not conclusive, must be filtered until a final with only 26 members is formed. The deadline to present the final call is the next November 14thbecause a day later the governing body of the sport will make the official announcement of the 32 teams.

Although less than half of the players considered in the pre-list will be included for Qatar 2022, the extension of this is a consequence of the measures, among others, that FIFA has taken after the havoc left by the Covid-19 pandemic in the world soccer. Thus, if any of the 26 footballers he was injured at the last momenthis place may be occupied by one of the 55 initially mentioned.

“(…) After determining this list there is no way to include anyone elseany changes made later the player has to be within this list of 55, it will be an important moment on our way to QatarTata has been working on this for a long time and we hope to have the list in shape and on time,” he said. One from Luisapresident of the FMF at a press conference.

In the words of his own Tata Martino, the call is in a very advanced state of definition. In fact, during the last FIFA date in which Mexico faced Peru and Colombia, a list of 31 soccer players was presented, which he said included more than 50% of the players he has planned to take to the World Cup.

For the duels against the South American teams, the great references of the Tri in recent years were summoned, such as Ochoa, Morenos, Guardado, Herrera and Jiménez, although the latter did not play due to the injury he suffers.

In the case of goalkeepers, there was no place for Carlos Acevedo, but he remains a relevant case because he could take the place of Talavera or Cota as third goalkeeper due to his great presence with Santos Laguna in Liga MX.

Tata Martino shared the list of 31 summoned for the last friendly games (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

Those summoned who played against Peru and Colombia:

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota.

defenses: Cesar Montes, Jesus Angulo, Johan Vasquez, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez.

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Gutiérrez, Erick Sánchez, Fernando Beltrán, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado.

strikersAlexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Diego Lainez, Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori and Santiago Gimenez.

