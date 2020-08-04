When is The Devil All the Time released on Netflix? What is it about?

Netflix is at the moment on a roll with star-studded unique movies like Charlize Theron’s The Outdated Guard and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction proving fashionable with subscribers, however it’s not about to cease there.

The Devil All the Time, starring the likes of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan, is primarily based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the identical title and follows a wide range of “sinister characters” in Knockemstiff, Ohio.

The upcoming movie is the newest from writer-director Antonio Campos and judging by the first-look photos released by Netflix, it’s set to be a darkish and gripping thriller.

Right here’s all the pieces you must know, together with the solid and launch date.

When is The Devil all the Time released on Netflix?

There’s no too lengthy to attend – it was introduced in July that the movie could be obtainable on Netflix from 16th September 2020.

What is The Devil all the Time about?

Based mostly on the 2011 best-selling novel of the identical title by Donald Ray Pollock, the movie is set in post-WWII Ohio, and follows a spread of characters every reacting to the damages and disturbances they confronted throughout the conflict.

Amongst the movie’s assortment of disturbed characters are a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific whose spouse is dying with most cancers, a husband-and-wife workforce of serial killers, a spider-handling preacher and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick who’re operating from the regulation and at the centre an orphaned boy who grows as much as be a very good but additionally violent man in his personal proper.

Who is in the solid of The Devil all the Time?

Netflix

As alluded to above, the solid is filled with a few of the greatest names in Hollywood – with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Arvin Russell and Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as “unholy preacher” Preston Teagardin arguably the stars of the line-up.

And in addition starring are Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) as “crooked sheriff” Lee Bodecker, Invoice Skarsgård (IT) as Willard Russell, Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland) as Helen Hatton, Eliza Scanlen (Little Ladies) as Lenora Laferty, Jason Clarke (Pet Semetary) and Riley Keough (Underneath the Silver Lake) as “twisted couple” as Carl and Sandy Henderson, Haley Bennett (The Woman on the Prepare) as Charlotte Russell, Harry Melling (Harry Potter) as Roy Laferty and Abby Glover (Stranger Issues) as Pamela Sue Reaster.

The Devil all the Time trailer

No trailer has been released for the movie simply but – however we’ll replace this web page as quickly as one drops.

In the meantime, Netflix has teased some first look pictures of the manufacturing under – providing a primary glimpse of the likes of Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in character.

Here is your first have a look at THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, a midwestern gothic story from Antonio Campos starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Invoice Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. On Netflix globally on 16 Sept. pic.twitter.com/3qNW1EaVfb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 3, 2020

Try our lists of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information