When is The Duchess season 2 on Netflix?

Katherine Ryan’s sitcom debut The Duchess arrived on Netflix final week, nonetheless many followers, who’ve already binged all six episodes, are determined for extra.

After season one ended with Katherine giving start to the second baby she’d spent the entire collection making an attempt to conceive, viewers have been left with a number of questions as to what might occur to the fashionable but chaotic mom’s blended household.

What is going to she title her new baby? And the way will her ex Shep discover married life along with his new bridge Cheryl? Has Katherine completed with Evan for good? And the way will Olive address a model new child on the scene?

What is going to she title her new baby? And the way will her ex Shep discover married life along with his new bridge Cheryl? Has Katherine completed with Evan for good? And the way will Olive address a model new child on the scene?

Is The Duchess returning for season 2?

Netflix has not but renewed The Duchess for a second season, however we are able to dwell in hope – which is what star and creator Katherine Ryan is at present doing.

“I’m writing the second collection anticipating that hopefully I’ll get to do a second collection however I nonetheless have a lot to say,” she informed RadioTimes.com throughout a press roundtable.

Ryan additionally revealed that she has heaps in retailer for season two, together with a deeper look into Shep and his boyband previous.

“I’ve numerous narrative concepts for this story sooner or later,” she mentioned. “I believe us being younger ladies in the course of the girlband/boyband growth, seeing True Say reunited, hopefully watching Shep emboldened by the love of a very good lady, do a complete reunion tour and be on prime – I’d like to see Shep on prime – I’d like to see what occurs with that relationship.”

The Duchess’ first collection solely premiered in early September and Netflix normally received’t renew a collection a minimum of till a number of months after its debut (By no means Have I Ever introduced its second season virtually two months after it first arrived on the platform) so there’s nonetheless a while to attend.

Nevertheless, it’s possible The Duchess will dwell to see one other day – the sitcom is at present rating because the most-streamed title on Netflix UK. Watch this area for any new updates!

When will The Duchess season 2 arrive on Netflix?

It’s troublesome at this stage to inform when season two of The Duchess (if Netflix commissions it) will arrive on the platform because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Judging by solid members’ Instagram posts, it seems as if collection one completed filming round November final yr, whereas the scripts for the collection had been written by October – as Ryan hit the information round that point after her now-husband fought off an intruder who had tried to steal her laptop computer – so it’ll be a minimum of a yr till The Duchess season two lands on our screens (with out bearing in mind how lengthy pre-production took and the way COVID-19 will have an effect on the method).

Due to this fact, it’s attainable that if The Duchess is renewed for a second season, we could also be seeing it in late 2021.

What is going to occur in The Duchess season 2?

** SPOILERS AHEAD – YOU’VE BEEN WARNED **

Collection one in all The Duchess ended with Katherine (Ryan) changing into pregnant along with her ex Shep’s (Rory Keenan) sperm and breaking apart with Evan (Steen Raskopoulos) after he reacted badly to the information, taking it out on her daughter Olive (Katy Byrne).

The final scene minimize to 9 months later, the place we see Katherine give start to a child within the hospital.

If Netflix commissions one other collection of The Duchess, we’ll undoubtedly discover out whether or not the newborn is a boy or a lady and what Katherine determined to call it – did she name it Duchess as Olive prompt?

Ryan has revealed that she’d prefer to discover Shep’s storyline in collection two after we noticed him marry Cheryl (Doon Mackichan) and uncover that she was additionally pregnant within the final episode. Will Shep turn out to be “emboldened by the love of a very good lady” as Ryan hopes? And can we see extra of his former boyband True Say?

Ryan additionally informed RadioTimes.com at a press roundtable {that a} second collection would see Olive enter new phases of adolescence.

“After all coping with a baby, they enter new phases of their life so shortly and fogeys must adapt to that so I believe there’s heaps extra story to inform nevertheless it relies upon on whether or not or not folks watch it,” she mentioned.

Who will likely be in The Duchess season 2?

If The Duchess returns for season two, Katherine Ryan is sure to return as foremost character Katherine alongside Katy Byrne, who performs her daughter Olive, and Rory Keenan, who performs Olive’s father and Katherine’s estranged ex Shep.

We’re additionally prone to see Michelle de Swarte reprise her function as Katherine’s greatest pal Bev, Doon Mackichan return as Shep’s new bridge Cheryl and Sophie Fletcher seem as interfering PTA mum Jane.

Since Katherine broke up Evan on the finish of the final collection, it’s arduous to say whether or not Steen Raskopoulos will return for a second collection, with the identical making use of to Evan’s colleague Sandra (performed by Maya Jama), but when collection one has confirmed something, it’s that Katherine Ryan isn’t afraid to take the story in an unpredictable and outrageous path, so by no means say by no means!