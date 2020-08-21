When is the Europa League final 2020? How to watch live on TV and online

The Europa League made a scintillating return to our TV screens in August, and now the motion has boiled down to one final sport, a hotly-anticipated final between Inter Milan and Sevilla.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are the final three holders of the trophy, which is testomony to the competitors’s rising status with the added incentive of a Champions League place for the champions.

Now the two remaining sides will battle it out for a significant European trophy with the eyes of the world upon them, albeit from residing rooms throughout the globe as opposed to in the stadium itself.

Serie A sleeping giants Inter are rising as soon as extra beneath Antonio Conte, led by Romelu Lukaku in terrific type all through 2019/20. They’ll hope to mark their resurgence with European silverware.

Sevilla are specialists in the Europa League having received the event thrice in a row a number of seasons again.

Followers will likely be eager to take in as a lot soccer as doable all through the season, however how will you tune in for the Europa League showpiece sport?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to find out about how to watch the Europa League final on TV and online.

What time is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will happen on Friday 21st August 2020.

It is going to kick off at 8pm, giving it a primetime slot the jump-start the weekend.

The place is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will happen at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany.

The match was initially supposed to be held at Stadion Energa Gdansk, Poland, with a most capability of 41,000.

The stadium often hosts Lechia Gdansk matches and was used throughout Euro 2012, however they’ll host subsequent season’s final as a substitute.

How to watch the Europa League final on TV and live stream

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In the event you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £15 per thirty days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

In the event you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Final season’s final was broadcast live free of charge on YouTube due to the all-Premier League tie, although it stays to be seen whether or not BT Sport will present free-to-air protection this time round.

Who received the 2019 Europa League final?

Chelsea strolled to a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku to declare their second Europa League trophy.

Eden Hazard scored twice in his final look for the Blues after Olivier Giroud and Pedro put Chelsea right into a commanding place.

For the full breakdown of what video games are developing try our Europa League fixtures on TV information.

