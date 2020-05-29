When is the FA Cup final in 2020? New date confirmed

The FA Cup final ought to have been and gone for an additional yr, however the coronavirus lockdown shelved the world’s oldest soccer competitors.

It’s at all times a momentous event for the nation, with hundreds of thousands tuning in yearly to observe the final on free-to-air TV.

Organisers have introduced revised dates for the final in addition to the upcoming quarter-finals with eight groups left in the working.

When is the FA Cup final?

The brand new FA Cup final date has been set as Saturday 1st August 2020.

The date has been confirmed by the FA, however is topic to vary ought to the ongoing scenario deteriorate in the coming weeks and months.

After all, the final will probably be performed behind closed doorways.

Will the FA Cup final be at Wembley?

Completely! Properly, that’s the intention. Each the final and semi-finals will probably be held at Wembley as issues stand.

There have been solutions of utilizing impartial grounds in the Premier League to keep away from the risk of followers celebrating outdoors of stadiums, but it surely stays extremely unlikely Wembley is not going to be the venue of selection.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures



Earlier than we are able to even take into consideration the final, we nonetheless have eight groups in the working.

It’s an all-Premier League final eight, with loads of large hitters left in the competitors. And the sides who’ve gained the cup most frequently are all away from house.

May there be a couple of shocks on the playing cards?

Leicester Metropolis v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester Metropolis

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich Metropolis v Manchester United

When are the FA Cup quarter finals?

The FA Cup quarter-finals will happen on the weekend of 27th/28th June, which means video games will probably be nestled between an onslaught of Premier League clashes.

The semi-finals have been set for 18th/19th July.