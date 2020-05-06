When is the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft on TV?

We’ve had Bake-Off, the Stitching Bee and Flower Combat – now Channel 4 is turning arts and crafts into the subsequent aggressive sport with the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft.

The sequence, fronted by Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson, challenges a brand new bunch of crafters every week to “create prop-like, mic-drop craft of epic proportions”. Those who make it by way of the first spherical of the episode should then create a craft for that week’s superstar visitor, who will take the winner’s creation dwelling with them.

Right here’s every thing it’s good to learn about the interest competitors and Keith Lemon’s new present, beginning in Could.

What is the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Channel 4’s new craft competitors will see 4 new gifted contestants enter the manufacturing unit every week, tasked with crafting a “spectacular” creation throughout the first spherical of the episode. ‘Factory boss’ Keith Lemon then chooses the finest three crafters to maneuver onto the subsequent spherical, primarily based on suggestions from craft consultants Harriet Vine MBE and Zak Khchai, with the unfortunate contestant being eradicated and their creation being destroyed.

The second half of every week will characteristic a celeb visitor, who commissions the remaining three crafts to create one thing for them. That superstar will then select the weekly winner, whose craft they’ll take dwelling with them.

When is it on TV?

The competitors sequence begins Sunday 10th Could at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who hosts it?

The sequence is hosted by comic Keith Lemon alongside presenter Anna Richardson.

Keith Lemon is finest identified for his sketch reveals Bo’ Selecta! and The Keith Lemon Sketch Present, in addition to presenting ITV2’s Celeb Juice and Via the Keyhole. The comic is additionally a talented crafter – usually posting his sketches and work on Instagram.

Anna Richardson at the moment presents Bare Attraction for Channel Four and beforehand fronted factual sequence akin to Supersize vs Superskinny, The Intercourse Training Present, Secret Eaters and Supershoppers.

Who is the tea girl?

The manufacturing unit’s tea girl, who seems all through the crafting competitors, is Keith Lemon’s mum Pat. Pat shall be delivering tea to the contestants, checking in with every of them and chatting to Keith every episode.

Pat has beforehand appeared in her son’s TV reveals, having made a quick look in The Keith Lemon Sketch Present.

Which celebrities seem on the present?

A variety of celebrities go to the manufacturing unit to set inventive challenges for the contestants, with Eamonn Holmes showing in episode one.

Different celebrities because of seem all through the sequence embrace comic Katherine Ryan, The Spice Woman’s Mel B, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews and his spouse Vogue Williams and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Who’re the craft consultants on the present?

High quality management craft consultants Harriet Vine MBE and Zak Khchai present suggestions to the contestants after every spherical and can assist Keith “select the three most spectacular makes”.

Harriet Vine MBE is the co-founder and Artistic Director of handmade jewelry model Tatty Devine. She created Selfridges 100th birthday cake and was awarded an MBE for companies to the vogue business in 2013.

Zak Khchai is a French artist with experience in knitting and crochet. He runs a knitting web site referred to as Zak a dit and leads common crafting workshops.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th Could on Channel Four at 8pm. When you’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.