When is the Fast and Furious 9 release date? Cast, trailer, age rating and more

The Fast and Furious franchise obtained a severe nitrous injection with the addition of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast 5.

Nonetheless, following a reported feud between Johnson and Vin Diesel that’s stated to have damaged out on the set of 2017’s The Destiny of the Furious, a spin-off launched with 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, leaving the foremost sequence sans Rock.

Can anybody fill Johnson’s relatively giant boots? And the place will the F&F movies go now? Right here’s all the things we learn about Fast and Furious 9 to this point.

Who is in the Fast and Furious 9 solid?

Essentially the most stunning casting information is that Cardi B is becoming a member of the solid. The information was introduced by way of Vin Diesel’s Instagram. It is as but unclear who she play play, however she says she thinks its gonna be the greatest Fast and Furious but…

The next solid members will return from earlier movies in the franchise. Salut, mi familia!

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Charlize Theron as Cipher



Jordana Brewster may even be reprising her position as Mia Toretto, her first look in a Fast and Furious film since 2015’s Furious 7 – Mia retired alongside her accomplice Brian, a narrative transfer necessitated by the loss of life throughout filming of actor Paul Walker.

It stays to be seen how Mia will rejoin the crew and to what extent the character of Brian, an F&F mainstay and fan favorite previous to Walker’s passing, will likely be referenced.

Walker’s brother Cody beforehand served as a stand-in for his late sibling throughout filming of Furious 7, with CGI face-mapping getting used to finish Paul’s unfinished scenes.

Cody lately visited the Fast & Furious 9 set, main some to take a position that he may once more be standing in as Brian for a quick sequence, however there was no official affirmation of this.

Becoming a member of the quick automotive frenzy this time round will likely be Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Strolling Useless) as a personality named Buddy, with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole taking part in undisclosed roles, alongside Anna Sawai and Vinnie Bennett.

Vin Diesel has enthused about Cena becoming a member of the franchise specifically, saying the WWE star is “killing his character“. “He’s gonna blow you away if you see him in Fast,” he added.

At present, neither Johnson nor Jason Statham – the latter taking part in Deckard Shaw in the final two F&F motion pictures – are anticipated to return.

No phrase but on Kurt Russell as Mr. No person (the enigmatic intelligence operative who labored with Dom’s crew in the final two motion pictures) or Scott Eastwood as ‘Little No person’ (one other legislation enforcement agent who debuted in the eighth movie in the sequence).

Luke Evans was noticeably absent from Hobbs & Shaw as Deckard’s youthful brother Owen – may he reappear right here, having beforehand featured in the sixth and eighth entries?

Daniel Casey will write the screenplay for Fast & Furious 9, with Chris Morgan – who’s written each F&F film since 2006’s Tokyo Drift – having left to work on Hobbs & Shaw.

What is the Fast and Furious 9 release date?

The movie was initially set for a US release of 19th April 2019, however was pushed again nearly a yr to April 10 2020, following the announcement of Hobbs & Shaw.

Following the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, the movie was pushed again one other 11 months and is anticipated to be launched in cinemas in April 2021.

Filming started on 24th June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England and is anticipated to happen in Los Angeles, London (together with chase scenes close to Buckingham Palace), Thailand, Georgia and lastly Edinburgh (the place taking pictures’s induced more than somewhat disruption).

Is there a Fast and Furious 9 trailer?

Sure! There are two.

Hallelujah. Get your tickets for F9 now – in theaters Could 22! https://t.co/W9rR5Nyvdh pic.twitter.com/4SoYy5KIGm — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 2, 2020

The primary trailer for Fast & Furious was a hefty one, weighing in at slightly below 4 minutes lengthy.

What is the Fast and Furious 9 age rating?

The film is nonetheless taking pictures, so an official age rating is a means off, however the earlier movies have all been rated PG-13 in the US and 12A in the UK and there’s no motive to count on that to vary. These movies are bona-fide field workplace behemoths, with Furious 7 grossing over $1.5 billion and turning into the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time, so Common will need to guarantee the potential viewers for Fast and Furious 9 is as giant as doable.