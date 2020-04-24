When is The First Team on BBC Two? New comedy from creators of The Inbetweeners

Sport is probably not occurring proper now, so what higher time for BBC to launch a model new football-based comedy, The First Team.

From the creators of The Inbetweeners, the recent sequence will observe a group of hapless younger gamers who wrestle to deal with an eccentric supporting solid of backroom workers.

Try our full information to The First Team together with solid particulars, the fundamental plot and methods to watch.

The First Team launch date: When is it on TV?

The First Team begins in ‘late Might’ on BBC Two. There can be six episodes.

The First Team solid: Who seems within the present?

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Solo, iBoy), Jack McMullen (Waterloo Street, Ford v Ferrari) and Jake Brief (A.N.T. Farm, Dexter) lead the solid. They’re joined by Paulo Sassenelli (Conflict), Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Film), Theo Barklem Biggs (Kingsman, The Inbetweeners Film) and Chris Geere (Fashionable Household).

The solid additionally options Tamla Kari (The Inbetweeners, The Musketeers), Vadhir Derbez (How To Be A Latin Lover), Phil Wang (eight Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster), Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Present, Mount Nice) and Yetunde Oduwole (Enterprice).

What is The First Team about?

The First Team follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three younger soccer gamers as they discover themselves fighting their mercurial Italian supervisor Cesare, the group’s eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Sales space.

Is there a trailer for The First Team?

Not but! However will probably be coming quickly…

