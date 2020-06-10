When is The Flash season 7 on TV?

Since Stephen Amell bid farewell to the world of Arrow final yr, The Flash is now the longest-running (no pun meant) DC sequence at present on tv.

The present stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, a forensic biologist turned superhero after he is struck by lightning and doused with chemical compounds, which permits him to harness the total energy of the velocity power.

It was the second sequence in what is now often known as the “Arrowverse”, a sprawling community of exhibits that features Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning.

Right here’s every little thing we all know to this point about The Flash season seven…

The Flash season 7 launch date: When is it again?

Because of the coronavirus, The Flash is headed again to tv at a slower tempo than regular. The sequence sometimes airs from early October, however because the pandemic has made it tough to movie safely, the sequence will as a substitute start at a later date in 2021.

On the time of writing, the sequence is anticipated to premiere in January, however this might change relying on how the subsequent few months pan out. We’ll replace this web page as concrete particulars about season seven are revealed.

The Flash season 7 spoilers: What is going to occur subsequent?



The CW



Flickering Fantasy reviews the next synopsis has been offered by The CW for season seven of The Flash, promising extra high-speed thrills and surprises…

“After an exhilarating cliffhanger final season which noticed the brand new Mirror Grasp (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central Metropolis, The Flash should regroup with a purpose to cease her and discover a method to make contact along with his lacking spouse, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton)…

“Flash will in the end defeat Mirror Grasp. However in doing so, he’ll additionally unleash an much more highly effective and devastating menace on Central Metropolis: one which threatens to tear his workforce—and his marriage—aside.”

The Flash season 7 solid: Who is returning?

Grant Gustin will don the enduring purple costume for a seventh season, which is able to see him conflict with the devious Mirror Grasp in addition to an assortment of all-new foes.

Candice Patton returns as his spouse, Iris West-Allen, alongside Carlos Valdes and Tom Kavanagh as super-powered allies Cisco Ramon and Nash Wells.

The writers had deliberate for Danielle Panabaker, who performs Caitlin Snow, to go on maternity go away throughout season seven, however because of the filming delay she could also be accessible for extra episodes than anticipated. It stays to be seen how the present will deal with the logistics of this evolving state of affairs.

Count on to see extra of Jesse L Martin as Barry’s adoptive father Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as meta-attorney Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as robust reporter Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as tech whizz Chester P Runk.

Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash



Warner Bros. Leisure, Inc.



One solid member who is not going to be returning to The Flash subsequent yr is Hartley Sawyer, who had performed Ralph Dibny (aka Elongated Man) since season 4.

Offensive tweets resurfaced from the actor’s previous inflicting fury amongst followers on social media, prompting showrunner Eric Wallace to announce he had been fired from the sequence.

Sawyer mentioned in a press release: “My phrases, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humour, have been hurtful, and unacceptable. I’m ashamed I used to be able to these actually horrible makes an attempt to get consideration at the moment.

“I remorse them deeply. This was not acceptable behaviour. These have been phrases I threw out on the time with no thought or recognition of the hurt my phrases may do, and now have executed as we speak.”

He added: “I’m extremely sorry, ashamed and dissatisfied in myself for my ignorance again then. I wish to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I feel or who I’m now.”

The Flash is accessible to stream on NOW TV. In case you’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.