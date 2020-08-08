When is the Friends reunion special launched? Forged, latest news and everything you need to know

It’s on no account an exaggeration to say that the upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max is considered one of the most hotly anticipated occasions in TV historical past, with followers having been calling for a reunion of the present for years earlier than the special was introduced.

The beloved sitcom turned 25 final 12 months, and stays considered one of the hottest sitcoms in dwelling reminiscence, however viewers are having to wait longer than initially anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off special was initially due to movie in Might, nonetheless the pandemic has halted all manufacturing on the reunion – with star David Schwimmer claiming that “we’re nonetheless making an attempt to determine that out” – though an August shoot has been recommended.

We’re nonetheless not precisely certain what the special will seem like, though we do know that will probably be unscripted and will function the actors as themselves moderately than their characters.

And Schwimmer lately claimed that the present would have, “humorous shock bits all through” which has led to much more pleasure about the special.

Learn on for everything we know about HBO’s Friends reunion.

Will there be a Friends reunion present?

Sure! It’s onerous to consider it after years of false rumours and agency denials, however the Friends solid are getting again collectively for one final time in the set that housed the sitcom for its decade-long run.

Murmurs of a special return started rising in early February, as Deadline reported the six essential stars had been locked in “powerful negotiations” over the challenge.

Later that month, an official announcement got here to the pleasure of followers round the world, who had lately been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the present’s preliminary premiere.

When is the Friends reunion launched?



Warner Bros



The reunion was initially scheduled to land on HBO Max again in Might, however HBO was compelled to delay filming on the unscripted Friends special due to the international coronavirus outbreak.

WarnerMedia Leisure head Bob Greenblatt advised Selection that he wished the occasion to be watched by a stay viewers and not filmed by way of webcam.

“We do assume there’s a worth to having a giant, raucous stay viewers to expertise these six nice pals coming again collectively,” he mentioned. “We didn’t need to simply instantly do it on an internet name with six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

It seems like he’ll solely get half his want. In June, co-creator Marta Kaufmann advised The Wrap the present may movie in the iconic studio lot in August, assuming that there hasn’t been a second spike.

David Schwimmer (Ross) then advised Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Present that filming was due to occur in August, saying: “It’s supposed to occur possibly in August, the center of August.” Nevertheless, he added, “Truthfully we’re going to wait and see one other week or two if all of us decide it’s actually secure sufficient to do. And if not, then we’ll wait till it’s secure.”

A date of 17th August had been reported. Nevertheless, in early August, it was introduced that filming had once more been postponed.

Jennifer Aniston advised Deadline: “Sadly it’s very unhappy that we had to transfer it once more,” including: “This is not a secure time. Interval. That’s the backside line. It’s not a secure time to do it.”

However, on a extra constructive observe, she added: “It’s going to be tremendous. You know what? This has additionally given us extra time to make it much more thrilling and extra enjoyable than it could have been. So I select to see it as the glass is half-full that it bought postponed. Look, we’re not going anyplace. You’re by no means going to eliminate Friends, sorry. You’re suck with us for all times guys.”

Latest reviews recommend that strict tips will probably be enforced at the reunion, that means all of the stars will probably be examined for COVID-19 and requested to isolate till the outcomes come again.

We’re nonetheless hoping the reunion episode will probably be filmed and launched earlier than the finish of the 12 months, however this latest news does carry that into query!

Which solid members are returning for the Friends reunion?

It’s The One The place… All the Friends Return. Again in February, HBO Max confirmed that the ‘pals’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will all reunite for the documentary special.

The large query is: will there be any shock cameos? The pandemic has decreased the probability of that, nevertheless it’s doable the crew may line up cameos from the likes of James Michael Tyler (Central Perk’s Gunther) or Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s unshakeable ex, Janice).

How a lot are the Friends solid getting paid for reunion?

It was beforehand reported that the six stars will every pocket a hefty sum of over $three million for the look, in accordance to Deadline, whereas the documentary will assist promote HBO Max, HBO’s upcoming streaming service.

Talking on Friday 21st February, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly mentioned: “Guess you may name this the one the place all of them bought again collectively – we’re reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will probably be programmed alongside the complete Friends library [for US viewers].

“I turned conscious of Friends when it was in the very early phases of improvement and then had the alternative to work on the sequence a few years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers era after era.

“It faucets into an period when pals – and audiences – gathered collectively in actual time and we expect this reunion special will seize that spirit, uniting unique and new followers.”

What is going to the Friends reunion be about?

The special, which will probably be out there to watch on premium subscription service HBO Max, will probably be an unscripted reunion that includes all six ‘pals’, with the present’s unique creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane additionally being concerned.

Being a documentary special, we won’t see the solid reprise their beloved roles, however as a substitute chat about tales from behind-the-scenes.

Friends is presently out there to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.