When is the Friends reunion special launched? Forged, latest news and everything you need to know

With beloved sitcom Friends having turned 25 12 months final 12 months, followers are lastly getting the highly-anticipated reunion they’ve been pining after thanks to HBO Max.

The one-off special, which is able to see all six main stars reunite to replicate on the collection, was due to movie in Might, nevertheless the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted all manufacturing on the reunion.

That being mentioned, David Schwimmer, who performed Ross Gellar on the sitcom, lately up to date followers on the reunion, hinting that filming will hopefully start in August so long as it’s secure to movie.

Hopefully, with social distancing necessities in place, manufacturing will go forward subsequent month and the solid ‘can be there for you’ in the near-future.

Right here’s everything we know about HBO’s Friends reunion.

Will there be a Friends reunion present?

Sure! It’s onerous to consider it after years of false rumours and agency denials, however the Friends solid are getting again collectively for one final time in the set that housed the sitcom for its decade-long run.

Murmurs of a special return started rising in early February, as Deadline reported the six fundamental stars had been locked in “powerful negotiations” over the challenge.

Later that month, an official announcement got here to the pleasure of followers round the world, who had lately been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the present’s preliminary premiere.

When is the Friends reunion launched?



Warner Bros



The reunion was initially scheduled to land on HBO Max again in Might, however HBO was pressured to delay filming on the unscripted Friends special due to the international coronavirus outbreak.

WarnerMedia Leisure head Bob Greenblatt instructed Selection that he needed the occasion to be watched by a reside viewers and not filmed by way of webcam.

“We do suppose there’s a worth to having a giant, raucous reside viewers to expertise these six nice associates coming again collectively,” he mentioned. “We didn’t need to simply all of the sudden do it on an online name with six squares and individuals taking pictures from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

It seems like he’ll solely get half his want. In June, co-creator Marta Kaufmann instructed The Wrap the present may movie in the iconic studio lot in August, assuming that there hasn’t been a second spike.

This has lately been echoed by star David Schwimmer (Ross) who instructed Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Present that filming is due to occur in August.

“It’s supposed to occur perhaps in August, the center of August, however actually we’re going to wait and see one other week or two if all of us decide it’s actually secure sufficient to do,” he mentioned. “And if not, then we’ll wait till it’s secure.”

However whereas the Friends reunion does look doubtless to go forward as a bodily occasion, it has had to drop the inclusion of a reside studio viewers because it merely wouldn’t be accountable at this distinctive time.

Latest studies counsel that strict tips can be enforced at the reunion, that means all of the stars can be examined for COVID-19 and requested to isolate till the outcomes come again.

If the special does certainly movie in August, RadioTimes.com predicts the special will in all probability be launched in autumn/winter and nearly actually earlier than the finish of the 12 months.

Which solid members are returning for the Friends reunion?

It’s The One The place… All the Friends Return. Again in February, HBO Max confirmed that the ‘associates’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will all reunite for the documentary special.

The large query is: will there be any shock cameos? The pandemic has decreased the chance of that, nevertheless it’s attainable the crew may line up cameos from the likes of James Michael Tyler (Central Perk’s Gunther) or Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s unshakeable ex, Janice).

How a lot are the Friends solid getting paid for reunion?

It was beforehand reported that the six stars will every pocket a hefty sum of over $three million for the look, in accordance to Deadline, whereas the documentary will assist promote HBO Max, HBO’s upcoming streaming service.

Talking on Friday 21st February, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly mentioned: “Guess you may name this the one the place all of them bought again collectively – we’re reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that can be programmed alongside the total Friends library [for US viewers].

“I grew to become conscious of Friends when it was in the very early phases of growth and then had the alternative to work on the collection a few years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers technology after technology.

“It faucets into an period when associates – and audiences – gathered collectively in actual time and we expect this reunion special will seize that spirit, uniting unique and new followers.”

What’s going to the Friends reunion be about?

The special, which can be out there to watch on premium subscription service HBO Max, can be an unscripted reunion that includes all six ‘associates’, with the present’s unique creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane additionally being concerned.

Being a documentary special, we won’t see the solid reprise their beloved roles, however as an alternative chat about tales from behind-the-scenes.

Friends is presently out there to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.