When is the Friends reunion special launched? Solid, latest news and everything you need to know

It’s certainly not an exaggeration to say that the upcoming Friends reunion special on HBO Max is certainly one of the most hotly anticipated occasions in TV historical past, with followers having been calling for a reunion of the present for years earlier than the special was introduced.

The beloved sitcom turned 25 final 12 months, and stays certainly one of the hottest sitcoms in dwelling reminiscence, however viewers are having to wait longer than initially anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-off special was initially due to movie in Might, nevertheless the pandemic has halted all manufacturing on the reunion – with star David Schwimmer claiming that “we’re nonetheless attempting to determine that out” – though an August shoot has been recommended.

We’re nonetheless not precisely certain what the special will appear like, though we do know that it will likely be unscripted and will characteristic the actors as themselves relatively than their characters.

And Schwimmer lately claimed that the present would have, “humorous shock bits all through” which has led to much more pleasure about the special.

Learn on for everything we know about HBO’s Friends reunion.

Will there be a Friends reunion present?

Sure! It’s exhausting to consider it after years of false rumours and agency denials, however the Friends forged are getting again collectively for one final time in the set that housed the sitcom for its decade-long run.

Murmurs of a special return started rising in early February, as Deadline reported the six primary stars had been locked in “powerful negotiations” over the mission.

Later that month, an official announcement got here to the pleasure of followers round the world, who had lately been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the present’s preliminary premiere.

When is the Friends reunion launched?



Warner Bros



The reunion was initially scheduled to land on HBO Max again in Might, however HBO was compelled to delay filming on the unscripted Friends special due to the international coronavirus outbreak.

WarnerMedia Leisure head Bob Greenblatt instructed Selection that he wished the occasion to be watched by a stay viewers and not filmed by way of webcam.

“We do assume there’s a price to having an enormous, raucous stay viewers to expertise these six nice buddies coming again collectively,” he mentioned. “We didn’t need to simply instantly do it on an online name with six squares and folks capturing from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

It seems to be like he’ll solely get half his want. In June, co-creator Marta Kaufmann instructed The Wrap the present might movie in the iconic studio lot in August, assuming that there hasn’t been a second spike.

This has lately been echoed by star David Schwimmer (Ross) who instructed Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Present that filming is due to occur in August.

“It’s supposed to occur perhaps in August, the center of August, however truthfully we’re going to wait and see one other week or two if all of us decide it’s actually secure sufficient to do,” he mentioned. “And if not, then we’ll wait till it’s secure.”

However whereas the Friends reunion does look seemingly to go forward as a bodily occasion, it has had to drop the inclusion of a stay studio viewers because it merely wouldn’t be accountable at this distinctive time.

In the direction of the finish of July 2020, Schwimmer added that the August date wasn’t a useless cert simply but, claiming “We wish to accomplish that when it’s secure for everybody.”

Current stories recommend that strict pointers can be enforced at the reunion, which means all of the stars can be examined for COVID-19 and requested to isolate till the outcomes come again.

If the special does certainly movie in August, RadioTimes.com predicts the special will in all probability be launched in autumn/winter and nearly definitely earlier than the finish of the 12 months.

Which forged members are returning for the Friends reunion?

It’s The One The place… All the Friends Return. Again in February, HBO Max confirmed that the ‘buddies’ – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – will all reunite for the documentary special.

The large query is: will there be any shock cameos? The pandemic has decreased the chance of that, but it surely’s potential the crew might line up cameos from the likes of James Michael Tyler (Central Perk’s Gunther) or Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s unshakeable ex, Janice).

How a lot are the Friends forged getting paid for reunion?

It was beforehand reported that the six stars will every pocket a hefty sum of over $three million for the look, in accordance to Deadline, whereas the documentary will assist promote HBO Max, HBO’s upcoming streaming service.

Talking on Friday 21st February, HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly mentioned: “Guess you might name this the one the place all of them obtained again collectively – we’re reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that can be programmed alongside the complete Friends library [for US viewers].

“I turned conscious of Friends when it was in the very early phases of improvement and then had the alternative to work on the sequence a few years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers technology after technology.

“It faucets into an period when buddies – and audiences – gathered collectively in actual time and we expect this reunion special will seize that spirit, uniting authentic and new followers.”

What’s going to the Friends reunion be about?

The special, which can be obtainable to watch on premium subscription service HBO Max, can be an unscripted reunion that includes all six ‘buddies’, with the present’s authentic creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane additionally being concerned.

Being a documentary special, we is not going to see the forged reprise their beloved roles, however as a substitute chat about tales from behind-the-scenes.

Friends is at the moment obtainable to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers.