This week sees the return of The Great British Bake Off , and with it we additionally welcome Jo Model again to our screens for one more sequence of companion present The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Jo and a rotating line-up of company will likely be discussing the main occasions from contained in the tents every week and offering their say on this yr’s line-up of Great British Bake Off contestants.

Learn on for every part you should know in regards to the return of Extra Slice.

When is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on?

The present will air each week at some point of The Great British Bake Off’s eleventh sequence.

Every episode will likely be proven three days after the common present, on Fridays at 8pm – that means that the very first companion present will likely be on Friday 25th September 2020 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who is presenting The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

As soon as once more comic Jo Model will likely be presenting the present, as she has carried out yearly because it debuted again in 2014.

In actual fact Jo has turn out to be such an essential a part of Bake Off that she was initially listed as one of many favourites to exchange Sandi Toksvig as a number on the common present, earlier than that position went to Matt Lucas as a substitute.

And whereas it might have been fascinating to see her make the transfer to the principle present, we’re glad she’s remaining with Extra Slice, which wouldn’t be the identical with out her!

Which panellists will seem on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice?

Comic and presenter Tom Allen – who is additionally a co-host of The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals – will as soon as once more be showing as an everyday panellist all through the sequence, a task he had held since 2018, and he’ll as soon as once more be reviewing bakes from an array of home-bakers.

For the primary episode, Jo and Tom will likely be joined by Extra Slice favorite Richard Osman and presenter AJ Odudu, whereas Bake Off choose Prue Leith, comic Phil Wang and sequence fan Stephen Mangan have been introduced because the contributors for the second episode.

Anticipate to see all method of comedians, TV personalities and former Bake Off contestants characteristic on the present all through the sequence.

The Great British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.