It gained’t be lengthy now earlier than we hear these well-known phrases: “In your marks, Get set…. BAKE!” as The Great British Bake Off returns for an 11th collection.

The Great British Bake Off contestants have now been confirmed, and from a music instructor to a radiographer, the road up is wanting fairly attention-grabbing.

Channel Four lately launched a trailer for the brand new collection, giving viewers a primary have a look at this 12 months’s baker and new host Matt Lucas, in fact. And it’s obtained us much more excited for the brand new collection!

But it surely hasn’t been straightforward to get the present – which can begin on September 22nd – again on air!

In accordance with the present’s producer, filming was virtually put on maintain after somebody on set started to point out potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

Fortunately, the whole lot was sorted, and it’ll be solely be a matter of days now earlier than followers get to see all drama unfold.

So, what precisely will the brand new collection be like? Who’re the brand new bakers? And can social distancing restrictions imply no extra Hollywood handshakes?

Right here’s the whole lot you could know in regards to the new collection because it makes its a lot anticipated return!

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on September 22nd.

The official Great British Bake Off account tweeted the information, writing: “Put a bit of love in your tart. Be a part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

Filming for the collection began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined: “We’re working onerous to ship Bake Off to the viewers this 12 months, the precedence is the security of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the collection.”

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

Like many different reveals, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed as a result of latest pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Could, however, as a result of public well being disaster, it was postponed.

Artistic director at Love Productions Kieran Smith lately spoke in regards to the difficulties filming in the pandemic.

Talking in a difficulty of Radio Occasions Journal, Smith revealed manufacturing was virtually put on holdnafter somebody on set started to point out potential signs of the virus and needed to be examined.

He mentioned: “Anyone spoke to our medical workforce as a result of they had been displaying signs that might have been COVID.

“We had very strict protocols about what to do. They had been remoted instantly, as was anybody who had been in shut contact with them. They had been examined instantly. We paused filming for a day. The check got here again unfavorable and we resumed filming the following day.”

“We had been fortunate,” he added, “however it felt it like we might must be extraordinarily unfortunate for it to be optimistic.”

Bake Off beforehand shared the behind-the-scenes modifications the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather.

The present’s manufacturing workers, which consists of 120 folks, needed to dwell in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to soundly movie the upcoming collection and permit the forged to work round social-distancing pointers.

Smith defined: “So many individuals rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke in regards to the modifications that needed to be made to point out.

Through the Edinburgh TV Pageant, she mentioned: “What we’ve carried out is created protocols with the manufacturing firms that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored onerous with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all forged, all crew, in order that once we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is unfavorable.”

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit of totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to stop the present.

She’ll get replaced by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in an announcement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a beautiful programme which has already proved it could possibly fortunately stand up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The purpose for that, in fact, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.”

What has Matt mentioned about becoming a member of the present?

Earlier this 12 months, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star can be taking on from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt mentioned: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Tune – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the struggle towards COVID-19 – he mentioned: “Oh…effectively…clearly I’d do a baked potato in fact!”

Matt lately opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “residing on a vacation camp”.

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t suppose every other manufacturing had but carried out. The makers, Love Productions, employed a lodge and we had a skeleton workers working in the lodge of about 25 folks. Everybody who was working on the present lived in this lodge and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was wonderful. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one evening, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like residing on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally advised Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I might get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched house and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

Who would be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent.

Who’re the bakers in the line-up?

Our bakers have now been introduced and it seems like combine.

Right here’s your full checklist of bakers:

What can viewers count on from the brand new collection of GBBO?

Viewers can count on heaps from the brand new collection.

The first signature bake on this 12 months’s present might be a Battenberg cake and host Matt says there’s additionally a Japanese Week this time spherical.

“The first signature problem is Battenberg cake and I did attempt a pattern of every of the 12 Battenberg truffles… I wasn’t sick however I undoubtedly by no means tried all of the truffles after that. I loved it, however it was quite a lot of sugar,” he mentioned.

“They’ve carried out Japanese week for the primary time and 80s week for the primary time.”

Is there a GBBO trailer?

There positive is – and it seems prefer it’s going to be an excellent 12 months for the Channel Four collection.

Within the 40-second clip, we see a brand new batch of apron-wearing bakers step into the notorious tent in a bid to win over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

You possibly can watch the complete clip under.

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

Sadly, purposes for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However in case you ever suppose you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and ideas from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about nail your software.

Who gained The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the collection, underdog David Atherton surprised followers by taking the highest prize through the remaining.

He joins a rising checklist of novice bakers who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020.