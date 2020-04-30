When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? Will filming be affected by coronavirus?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with a number of soggy bottoms, a number of tasty bakes and an entire Baked Alaska in the bin – however there’s nonetheless loads of baking left to be performed.

It was just lately confirmed that the Great British Bake Off would be again for spherical 11 later this 12 months, with extra tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a contemporary batch of bakers.

The newest collection will see us bid goodbye to Sandi Toksvig, who stop in January, and welcoming new Bake Off host Matt Lucas.

However with the latest coronavirus pandemic, and plenty of reveals having to both postpone or cancel filming, will the present go on?

Right here’s all of your questions for the brand new collection answered…

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off is scheduled to return to Channel 4 in 2020.

The present often airs in the late summer season/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the previous three years.

Offering all filming was to go forward as deliberate, it’s probably the present will air round Tuesday 25th August, in the identical 8pm slot.

Choose Paul Hollywood instructed Radio Instances that all of it relies upon on when the nation can return to regular.

Speculating on a return date, Hollywood stated: “If we will get began, we might flip across the programme fairly rapidly and nonetheless have it out in late summer season or early autumn.”

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

It’s unhealthy information for followers of The Great British Bake Off because the present turns into the most recent UK present to be hit by delays because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Filming had been set to start on the eleventh collection of the hit Channel Four baking contest in Could, however, in mild of the present public well being disaster, it has been postponed indefinitely.

As reported by Deadline, a spokesperson stated: “We proceed to watch the scenario and comply with the recommendation of Public Well being England and we’ll delay filming on Bake Off till it is secure to proceed.”

New host Matt Lucas just lately spoke out about the way forward for the Channel Four present given the latest coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout an look on The Steph Present on March 31st, he stated: “We have been alleged to be filming in about three weeks’ time, however clearly we’re simply following authorities tips. Every time they are saying it’s secure to make it, we’ll make it. However for the second, like most different folks, we’re on maintain.”

The collection is usually filmed between April and July, in the present’s iconic white tent in Welford Park, Newbury, earlier than being broadcast from August to November.

No announcement has but been made on whether or not the delay in filming will result in a change in the published dates, so fingers crossed will can nonetheless get our Bake Off repair in August.

For now, nonetheless, you possibly can catch up on Bake Off collection 10 on All4, or you possibly can watch basic collection of Bake Off from the nice previous BBC days on Netflix.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look just a little totally different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to stop the present.

She’ll be changed by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in a press release.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a beautiful programme which has already proved it will probably fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The cause for that, in fact, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.”

What has Matt stated about becoming a member of the present?

Final month it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would be taking on from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt stated: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his new single The Baked Potato Tune – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the battle towards COVID-19 – he stated: “Oh…effectively…clearly I’d do a baked potato in fact!”

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full loss of life stares throughout the tent.

Who’re the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Our bakers’ dozen will be introduced in due course – and we’re more likely to see the identical kinds of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

Sadly, functions for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However in case you ever suppose you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and ideas from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about the best way to nail your utility.

Who received The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the collection, underdog David shocked followers by taking the highest prize in the course of the last.

He joins a rising listing of novice bakers who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. Should you’re in search of extra to observe take a look at our TV information.