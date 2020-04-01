When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? Will filming be affected by coronavirus?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with a number of soggy bottoms, numerous tasty bakes and a complete Baked Alaska in the bin – however there’s nonetheless loads of baking left to be accomplished.

It was lately confirmed that the Great British Bake Off would be again for spherical 11 later this 12 months, with extra tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a recent batch of bakers.

The newest sequence will see us bid goodbye to Sandi Toksvig, who introduced in January that she would be stepping away from the present to focus on different initiatives, and welcoming new bake off host Matt Lucas.

However with the latest coronavirus pandemic, and lots of reveals having to both postpone or cancel filming, will the present go on?

Right here’s all of your questions for the brand new sequence answered…

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off is scheduled to return to Channel 4 in 2020.

The present normally airs in the late summer time/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the previous three years.

Offering all filming was to go forward as deliberate, it’s possible the present will air round Tuesday 25th August, in the identical 8pm slot.

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

It’s dangerous information for followers of The Great British Bake Off because the present turns into the newest UK present to be hit by delays on account of the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Filming had been set to start on the eleventh sequence of the hit Channel Four baking contest subsequent month, however, in gentle of the present public well being disaster, it has been postponed indefinitely.

As reported by Deadline, a spokesperson stated: “We proceed to observe the scenario and comply with the recommendation of Public Well being England and we’ll delay filming on Bake Off till it is secure to proceed.”

New host Matt Lucas lately spoke out about the way forward for the Channel Four present given the latest coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout an look on The Steph Present on March 31st, he stated: “We had been purported to be filming in about three weeks’ time, however clearly we’re simply following authorities tips. Each time they are saying it’s secure to make it, we’ll make it. However for the second, like most different individuals, we’re on maintain.”

The sequence is usually filmed between April and July, in the present’s iconic white tent in Welford Park, Newbury, earlier than being broadcast from August to November.

No announcement has but been made on whether or not the delay in filming will result in a change in the printed dates, so fingers crossed will can nonetheless get our Bake Off repair in August.

For now, nevertheless, you possibly can catch up on Bake Off sequence 10 on All4, or you possibly can watch basic sequence of Bake Off from the great outdated BBC days on Netflix.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look a bit of completely different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to stop the present.

She’ll be changed by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for individuals to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in a press release.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is an exquisite programme which has already proved it could possibly fortunately face up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The purpose for that, in fact, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody properly.”

What has Matt stated about becoming a member of the present?

Final month it was confirmed that the Little Britain star would be taking on from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new function, Matt stated: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his new single The Baked Potato Music – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the battle in opposition to COVID-19 – he stated: “Oh…properly…clearly I’d do a baked potato in fact!”

Who will be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent.

Who’re the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Our bakers’ dozen will be introduced in due course – and we’re prone to see the identical kinds of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

Sadly, purposes for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However when you ever suppose you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and suggestions from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about the right way to nail your utility.

Who gained The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the sequence, underdog David shocked followers by taking the highest prize throughout the ultimate.

He joins a rising checklist of beginner bakers who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.