It received’t be lengthy now earlier than a recent batch of bakers make their means into the Bake Off tent for a brand new sequence of The Great British Bake Off.

With 10 years of drama from a number of soggy bottoms to a number of tasty bakes and a complete Baked Alaska in the bin, you’ll be completely happy to know there’s lot’s extra baking the place that got here from!

And the 11th sequence, which is able to air on September 22nd, is set to feel and look just a little completely different to earlier years, with the present’s forged and crew having to make a “mammoth sacrifice” to make it occur in gentle of COVID-19.

New co-presenter Matt Lucas – who takes over from Sandi Toksvig – lately described filming this yr’s sequence “like residing on a vacation camp.”

So, what precisely will the brand new sequence be like? Is there any phrase on who this yr’s bakers might be? And will social distancing restrictions imply no extra Hollywood handshakes?

Right here’s all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know in regards to the new sequence because it makes its a lot anticipated return!

When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 on September 22nd.

The official Great British Bake Off account tweeted the information, writing: “Put just a little love in your tart. Be a part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off!”

Put just a little love in your tart. Be a part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Great British Bake Off! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/q5k4kjrTZt — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 9, 2020

Filming for the sequence began on the finish of July, with contestants and crew reportedly having to quarantine for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Love Productions – the corporate which creates the present – defined: “We’re working exhausting to ship Bake Off to the viewers this yr, the precedence is the protection of everybody concerned in the manufacturing of the sequence.”

Has filming for The Great British Bake Off been affected by coronavirus?

Like many different exhibits, filming for The Great British Bake Off was delayed as a result of current pandemic.

Filming was anticipated to start in Might, however, as a result of public well being disaster, it was postponed.

The producers lately revealed the behind-the-scenes adjustments the present needed to undergo in order to work in the present local weather.

The present’s manufacturing workers, which consists of 120 folks, needed to stay in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to securely movie the upcoming sequence and permit the forged to work round social-distancing pointers.

Kieran Smith, artistic director at Love Productions, mentioned: “So many individuals rely on Bake Off for work that we knew we needed to work out a plan.”

Deputy Director of Programmes at Channel 4, Kelly Webb-Lamb additionally spoke in regards to the adjustments that needed to be made to point out.

In the course of the Edinburgh TV Competition, she mentioned: “What we’ve executed is created protocols with the manufacturing corporations that completely there are protocols, we’ve labored exhausting with them to place testing and quarantining regimes in place beforehand for all expertise, all forged, all crew, in order that once we go into the bubble we all know that everyone there is destructive.”

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Bake Off 2020 will look just a little completely different from earlier years, after Sandi Toksvig introduced she was to give up the present.

She’ll get replaced by comic Matt Lucas, who’ll be part of Noel Fielding as host.

“When stepping down from a job it is fairly widespread for folks to say they’re doing so in order to spend extra time with their household. Unusually I’m departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work,” Sandi defined in an announcement.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

“Bake Off is a beautiful programme which has already proved it will probably fortunately stand up to a change of internet hosting personnel. The cause for that, after all, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody effectively.”

What has Matt mentioned about becoming a member of the present?

Earlier this yr, it was confirmed that the Little Britain star could be taking up from Sandi on The Great British Bake Off.

Talking of his new position, Matt mentioned: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of essentially the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the sensible bakers. And bearing in thoughts my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Matt additionally revealed precisely what he would bake for his Showstopper cake as he spoke to Steph McGovern.

Referring to his single The Baked Potato Tune – from which all proceeds are going in the direction of the NHS and the combat in opposition to COVID-19 – he mentioned: “Oh…effectively…clearly I’d do a baked potato after all!”

Matt lately opened up about filming in the present pandemic, evaluating it to “residing on a vacation camp.”

Throughout an look on Steph McGovern’s daytime present, Steph’s Packed Lunch, he defined: “We did one thing I don’t assume every other manufacturing had but executed. The makers, Love Productions, employed a lodge and we had a skeleton workers working in the lodge of about 25 folks. Everybody who was working on the present lived in this lodge and the tent was put up in the grounds.”

He added: “It was superb. We did issues in the night. I hosted bingo one evening, Prue did a flower arranging class and Paul Hollywood introduced his pizza oven and made pizzas for everybody. It was like residing on a vacation camp.”

Matt additionally advised Steph how emotional he discovered the competitors, saying: “I might get very invested in it… I must go to my room after a baker was despatched residence and have a phrase with myself for a few hours as a result of I’d get actually upset. It was emotional.”

Who would be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full loss of life stares throughout the tent.

Who’re the bakers in the line-up?

Love Productions/GBBO

Our bakers’ dozen might be introduced in due course – and we’re prone to see the identical types of eccentrics and characters heading into the tent.

What can viewers count on from the brand new sequence?

Viewers can count on tons from the brand new sequence.

The first signature bake on this yr’s present might be a Battenberg cake and Matt says there’s additionally a Japanese Week this time spherical.

“The first signature problem is Battenberg cake and I did strive a pattern of every of the 12 Battenberg desserts… I wasn’t sick however I positively by no means tried all of the desserts after that. I loved it, however it was lots of sugar,” he mentioned.

“They’ve executed Japanese week for the primary time and 80s week for the primary time.”

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

Sadly, functions for Bake Off 2020 have now closed. However in the event you ever assume you’re in with an opportunity in the long run, learn our stellar information with hints and ideas from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about the way to nail your software.

Who received The Great British Bake Off in 2019?

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the sequence, underdog David Atherton surprised followers by taking the highest prize through the last.

He joins a rising record of novice bakers who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2020. Should you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.