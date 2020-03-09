When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on TV? Which celebrities are appearing?

Over time, the movie star version of the Great British Bake Off has gifted us with many nice TV moments – who may overlook the disastrous appearances of Jonathan Ross and Nick Hewer, or John Lithgow’s failed try at a Swiss roll?

Channel Four has unveiled a brand-new batch of celebrities set to make a one-off look within the nation’s favorite tent in help of Stand Up to Cancer – with some spectacular names amongst them.

Right here’s all it’s essential to know in regards to the sequence…

When will The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer be on TV?

The five-part sequence has been confirmed to begin on Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4.

The line-up for every episode is as follows:

Episode 1 – Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko, Russell Howard

Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko, Russell Howard Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt

James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt Episode 3 – Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France

Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France Episode 4 – Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg

Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg Episode 5 – Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, Rob Rinder

Who is internet hosting the The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer?

As with the common sequence, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding shall be on hand to offer some light-hearted banter and a tray load of baking puns.

The normal judging line-up of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith additionally return to run the rule over the baking abilities of the well-known company.

Which celebrities have been lined up?

Great British Bake Off has a wonderful monitor file for attracting a very good mixture of names from the worlds of TV, movie, sport and comedy to seem on the present – and there’s no distinction this time spherical.

Amongst the most important names placing their cake-making talents to the check in 2020 are Oscar profitable actor and Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss, British tennis primary and three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Johanna Konta, and the acclaimed documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Different TV favourites set to seem within the tent embrace Queer Eye fashionista Tan France, This Morning favorite Alison Hammond and former Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg.

The line-up is accomplished by former countdown numbers whizz Carol Vordeman, ‘You’re Stunning’ singer James Blunt, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, presenter Alex Jones, TV choose Rob Rinder, TV character Scarlett Moffatt, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook, Love Island favorite and sports activities character Ovie Soko, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, actor James Buckley and comedians Joel Dommett, Russell Howard, Jenny Éclair and Mo Gilligan.

Who received the The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer final day out?



The 5 episodes in 2019 had been respectively received by comic Russel Model, actress Michelle Keegan, politician Jess Phillips, comic Joe Wilkinson and actor Greg Clever.

Is there a trailer?

Sure! Watch as our hopeful bakers slip up, triumph and have a number of enjoyable inside that well-known white tent.