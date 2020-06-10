The BBC has picked up common drama The Heights, following a bunch of residents all residing in a social housing tower (“The Towers”) that’s surrounded by a gentrifying space.

An Australian import, the serial drama is produced in sunny Perth, and follows six households residing in a tower block, located in a quickly gentrifying inner-city neighbourhood, Arcadia Heights. And when the chips are down, the varied group of residents should stick collectively…

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, mentioned: “This slice of life from the melting pot that is city Australia is loaded with humour and drama and shortly attracts you into the very numerous lives of its characters. Daytime viewers love drama with compelling story telling at its coronary heart and The Heights does that brilliantly.”

Learn on for every thing you’ll want to have to learn about The Heights, together with the airdate, solid, and trailer.

When is The Heights on TV?

The Australian serial drama will air within the UK on BBC One in a daytime slot from 15th June 2020. A second collection is additionally set to comply with later this 12 months.

The Heights TV present solid

The solid contains: Marcus Graham as Pav; Shari Sebbens as Leonie Farrell; Roz Hammond as Claudia Rosso; Fiona Press as Hazel Murphy; Mitchell Bourke as Ryan Murphy; Dan Paris as Mark Davies; and Saskia Hampele as Renee Davies.

The Heights trailer

Although the BBC is but to launch a trailer for The Heights, you will get a really feel for the collection and what it’s all about by watching the unique trailer from Australian community ABC under.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information