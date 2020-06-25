BBC Two’s All True is, sarcastically, fictional – a one-off mockumentary, starring Spandau Ballet’s Martin and Gary Kemp as exaggerated variations of themselves themselves, as they try and make a brand new album.

Following on from the band’s 40th anniversary in December, the spoof movie focuses on Martin and Gary because the pair try and make a brand new album, and look again on their musical historical past. The BBC synopsis additionally reveals that All True “sees the Kemps [pursue] different passions: Martin makes an attempt to launch a brand new movie franchise and Gary plans a brand new Vegan meat-substitute, Wonge.”

We’re getting particular Bros: After the Screaming Stops vibes! Right here’s every little thing it’s good to learn about BBC mockumentary The Kemps: All True.

When is The Kemps: All True on TV?

The one-off documentary will air at 10pm on BBC Two on Sunday fifth July.

What is The Kemps: All True about?

The movie is a faux documentary written, directed and produced by Rhys Thomas, who beforehand labored on the A Yr within the Lifetime of a Yr collection and the spoof music documentary collection The Lifetime of Rock with Brian Pern.

In a tongue-in-cheek assertion, Gary Kemp stated, “I’m thrilled that the BBC is making this probing documentary into the lives of my brother and me, and nice to be within the delicate but blood-stained fingers of the fantastic Rhys Thomas. Anybody who is aware of Rhys’s work can anticipate slightly extra probing than is traditional. Our attorneys await.”

In an announcement, Martin Kemp stated, “After being often called Roman Kemp‘s dad for a number of months, I’m actually joyful to be getting again within the limelight and being recognized for being that one from Spandau Ballet who hit somebody over the top with an ashtray in EastEnders; in addition to spending a while with my brothers, Gary and Ross.”

Is there a trailer for The Kemps: All True?

Not but, however we’ll preserve this web page up to date.

