When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netfix? Trailer, cast and latest news

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 has arrived, with fan-favourites Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) returning to our screens for one more dose of adlescent drama.

A sequel to 2018’s The Kissing Booth, which was tailored from Beth Reekles WattPad novel of the identical title, the romcom noticed Elle battle to keep up her long-distance relationship with Noah, while creating emotions for brand spanking new scholar Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

The movie left viewers on a serious cliffhanger as Elle needed to resolve whether or not she would comply with boyfriend Noah to Harvard, or go to her dream college Berkeley with finest good friend Lee – however will we discover out which college she selected in a 3rd instalment?

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about The Kissing Booth 3.

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

Sure! Joey King, who stars as Elle within the franchise, confirmed throughout a livestream fan occasion that the cast might be again for The Kissing Booth 3.

When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netflix?

Netflix

Followers received’t need to stress about coronavirus-caused delays to The Kissing Booth 3’s filming because the third instalment is already in post-production, having been quietly shot alongside the sequel in South Africa, in accordance with Deadline.

Netflix has revealed that the sales space will return in 2021, so viewers received’t have to attend lengthy till the cast pucker up for a 3rd time.

What’s going to occur in The Kissing Booth 3?

**WARNING – SPOILERS FOR THE KISSING BOOTH 2**

In accordance with Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 will happen through the summer time earlier than Elle heads to varsity and will choose up from the place the second movie left off.

“She has a secret: She obtained into each Harvard, the place her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, the place her BFF Lee is going,” Netflix teases. “Which path will Elle select?”

Netflix additionally released a sneak peek of the third movie, which reveals Elle, Noah, Lee and Rachel celebrating post-graduation while on vacation, with Elle dodging calls from the Harvard admissions workplace.

It seems to be as if the third movie will focus primarily on the most important cliffhanger followers have been left with on the finish of The Kissing Booth 2, nonetheless there are another potential storylines we might see explored in The Kissing Booth 3.

On the finish of The Kissing Booth 2, we noticed Elle select her boyfriend Noah over new scholar Marco, who she had grown near and kissed. Whereas Marco’s good friend advised him that Elle wasn’t price it, Marco replied by telling him that she was – will we see Marco put up a combat for Elle within the third movie?

We additionally noticed Lee and his girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Younger) face relationship troubles all through The Kissing Booth 2 and whereas they reconciled in direction of the top of the movie, are we more likely to see them again on the rocks within the subsequent movie, particularly since Elle appeared to be the most important drawback for Rachel?

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

Netflix

We are able to see from the sneak peek that Joey King and Jacob Elordi are returning to play Elle and Noah respectively, alongside Joel Courtney as Lee and Meganne Younger as Rachel.

In accordance with Deadline, we’ll additionally see the return of Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe), Meganne Younger (Rachel) and Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn).

The Kissing Booth 3 might be released on Netflix in 2021. Check out our lists of the finest sequence on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.