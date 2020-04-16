When is The Last Dance released on Netflix? New Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary revealed

The Last Dance is able to roll on Netflix with an enchanting take a look at Michael Jordan and his all-conquering Chicago Bulls basketball group.

That includes terrific entry, unseen footage and interviews with the important thing cogs within the machine within the current day, together with Jordan himself, the documentary gives an perception into life on the group and what it meant to the NBA and the town of Chicago.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the small print on when you possibly can watch The Last Dance on Netflix.

What is The Last Dance?

The focus is on the tip of the Chicago Bulls’ exceptional streak of successful 5 NBA titles in seven years.

Backroom adjustments and a nagging want for a rebuild results in the Bulls heroes being underneath menace of being disbanded, beginning with head coach Phil Jackson.

Coach Jackson is given one last season, one final shot and extending the dynasty, one final dance.

The documentary contains explosive motion on and off the courtroom, with Jordan’s exceptional rise significantly highlighted all through with simmering tensions between arguably the best participant of all time and these round him effervescent to the fore.

When is The Last Dance on Netflix?

The Last Dance will probably be accessible on Netflix within the UK from Monday 20th March 2020.

What number of episodes of The Last Dance are there?

There will probably be a complete of 10 episodes in The Last Dance.

The Last Dance trailer

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new sequence beneath.