When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched? What’s it about?

It’s a superb time to be a Lord of the Rings fan – not solely are we getting the franchise’s first live-action TV collection from Amazon, however fan-favourite character Gollum is getting his personal sudden online game spin-off. Contemplating that almost all Lord of the Rings video games are often targeted on the sword-slashing antics of Aragorn and co., this sport will definitely provide a recent method to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world…

Right here’s what we learn about Lord of the Rings: Gollum to date.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched?

The Center Earth spin-off received’t hit cabinets till someday in 2021 – so there’s nonetheless a bit of a wait.

What consoles and platforms will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be launched on?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few video games confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Sequence X, and also will be out there on PC.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum primarily based on the motion pictures?

No – the sport might be primarily based solely on J.R.R. Tolkein’s books and never Peter Jackson’s movies, so followers can anticipate a slightly totally different Gollum to Andy Serkis’ iconic tackle the character. Builders Daedalic Leisure has hinted that Gollum could also be larger than he is in the motion pictures, and that the Nazgûl will seem in the sport possible with a redesigned look.

What’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum about?

The sport has been described as an action-adventure, although is anticipated to be much less violent than different Lord of the Rings video games reminiscent of Shadow of Mordor and as an alternative be extra stealth targeted.

Avid gamers will play as the character’s authentic hobbit type Sméagol at first, after which his extra acquainted counterpart Gollum as he turns into corrupted by the One Ring. The character’s twin nature is stated to grow to be a gameplay component – gamers must select whether or not to facet with Sméagol or Gollum at varied factors all through the sport.