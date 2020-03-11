When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released? What’s it about?

It’s a superb time to be a Lord of the Rings fan – not solely are we getting the franchise’s first live-action TV collection from Amazon, however fan-favourite character Gollum is getting his personal sudden online game spin-off. Contemplating that almost all Lord of the Rings video games are often centered on the sword-slashing antics of Aragorn and co., this recreation will definitely supply a recent method to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world…

Right here’s what we learn about Lord of the Rings: Gollum thus far.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched?

The Center Earth spin-off gained’t hit cabinets till someday in 2021 – so there’s nonetheless a bit of a wait.

What consoles and platforms will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be launched on?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few video games confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Collection X, and also will be out there on PC.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum primarily based on the motion pictures?

No – the recreation can be primarily based solely on J.R.R. Tolkein’s books and never Peter Jackson’s movies, so followers can count on a quite completely different Gollum to Andy Serkis’ iconic tackle the character. Builders Daedalic Leisure has hinted that Gollum could also be greater than he is in the motion pictures, and that the Nazgûl will seem in the recreation seemingly with a redesigned look.

What’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum about?

The recreation has been described as an action-adventure, although is anticipated to be much less violent than different Lord of the Rings video games akin to Shadow of Mordor and as a substitute be extra stealth centered.

Players will play as the character’s unique hobbit type Sméagol at first, after which his extra acquainted counterpart Gollum as he turns into corrupted by the One Ring. The character’s twin nature is mentioned to change into a gameplay factor – gamers must select whether or not to facet with Sméagol or Gollum at varied factors all through the recreation.