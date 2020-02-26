When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum released? What’s it about?

It’s a great time to be a Lord of the Rings fan – not solely are we getting the franchise’s first live-action TV collection from Amazon, however fan-favourite character Gollum is getting his personal surprising online game spin-off. Contemplating that the majority Lord of the Rings video games are often centered on the sword-slashing antics of Aragorn and co., this sport will definitely supply a contemporary strategy to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy world…

Right here’s what we find out about Lord of the Rings: Gollum to this point.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launched?

The Center Earth spin-off received’t hit cabinets till someday in 2021 – so there’s nonetheless a bit of a wait.

What consoles and platforms will The Lord of the Rings: Gollum be launched on?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few video games confirmed for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Sequence X, and also will be accessible on PC.

Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum primarily based on the motion pictures?

No – the sport might be primarily based solely on J.R.R. Tolkein’s books and never Peter Jackson’s movies, so followers can anticipate a reasonably totally different Gollum to Andy Serkis’ iconic tackle the character. Builders Daedalic Leisure has hinted that Gollum could also be larger than he is in the motion pictures, and that the Nazgûl will seem in the sport possible with a redesigned look.

What’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum about?

The sport has been described as an action-adventure, although is anticipated to be much less violent than different Lord of the Rings video games corresponding to Shadow of Mordor and as a substitute be extra stealth centered.

Players will play as the character’s authentic hobbit kind Sméagol at first, after which his extra acquainted counterpart Gollum as he turns into corrupted by the One Ring. The character’s twin nature is stated to turn out to be a gameplay ingredient – gamers should select whether or not to facet with Sméagol or Gollum at varied factors all through the sport.