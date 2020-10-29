Ever since George Lucas determined prequels have been a neat thought the chronology of Star Wars has been pretty complicated, with the muddled timeline turning into even trickier to deal with with the inclusion of spin-off motion pictures and TV exhibits set in numerous durations of Star Wars historical past.

The most recent of those exhibits? Smash-hit live-action sequence The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal as a helmeted bounty hunter who is not Boba Fett.

It’s comprehensible then that some have been left confused about precisely the place The Mandalorian sits inside the ever-changing Star Wars timeline – so allow us to make every thing clear.

When is The Mandalorian set?

Is The Mandalorian a prequel? Effectively, it’s a bit of difficult.

To place it in the easiest phrases, The Mandalorian is set after the authentic Star Wars trilogy (aka A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Again and Return of the Jedi) however earlier than the current sequel trilogy (aka The Drive Awakens, The Final Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker).

In The Mandalorian’s world the Empire has been defeated, and the new Republic arrange by the Insurgent Alliance is taking cost – however some Imperial remnants are nonetheless at massive and inflicting bother for the sequence’ titular bounty-hunting hero. Take a look at our The Mandalorian season one recap for extra element about precisely what occurred.

Mainly, the Mandalorian capabilities as a sequel to the story of Luke, Leia, Han Solo and Darth Vader, and as a prequel to the extra trendy motion pictures. This might imply that future storylines can fill in the gaps between each trilogies, explaining how the Empire turned the First Order amongst different lingering mysteries.

Plus, on condition that this time in the galaxy is comparatively unexplored, there’s a whole lot of wiggle room for us to satisfy new characters and see some surprising twists – like a sure Child Yoda.

However in order for you one thing extra particular, properly, we may give you extra particular. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

The Mandalorian and the Star Wars timeline

Inside the canon of Star Wars, dates are a bit of completely different than our personal. Usually talking followers rely years forwards and backwards from the authentic 1977 Star Wars movie, particularly the Loss of life Star assault at the movie’s conclusion, aka the Battle of Yavin.

In different phrases, each Star Wars film, e-book, spin-off recreation or TV present is both set quite a lot of years earlier than the Battle of Yavin (BBY) or after the Battle of Yavin (ABY).

So with that in thoughts, right here’s how the Mandalorian matches in with the fundamental motion pictures and TV sequence. Whereas a few of these years are estimates, most are derived or deduced from official sources like the Star Wars Visible Dictionary sequence.

(For a full Star Wars motion pictures order, try our piece on the topic).

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars Episode II: Assault of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars film and TV present – 22-19 BBY

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – round 10-13 BBY (estimated – Solo has by no means formally been confirmed inside the Star Wars timeline)

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY-1BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 0 BBY (in different phrases, this movie takes place the identical yr as the authentic 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope).

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope – 0 BBY/0 ABY (as the Battle of Yavin happens throughout the movie, this is a bit of confused)

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Again – 3 ABY

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian season one – 9 ABY

Star Wars Resistance – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode VII: The Drive Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Final Jedi – 34 ABY (clearly, so much occurred that yr. It was the 2020 of the Star Wars universe)

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

In easy phrases, then, The Mandalorian is set about 5 years or so after the occasions of Return of the Jedi, the fall of the Empire and the rise of the new Republic.

At present, it’s additionally set about 25 years earlier than The Drive Awakens, inside a largely untouched piece of the Star Wars timeline that also permits a whole lot of wiggle room for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Little one to have an terrible lot of adventures earlier than they begin operating into Finn, Poe, Rey et al.

Intriguingly, at the time of the Mandalorian loads of different current Star Wars characters are nonetheless knocking about – for instance Adam Driver’s Ben Solo can be about 4 years outdated round the time of season one, whereas his mother and father Princess Leia and Han Solo can be in the midst of New Republic politics – leaving the door open for some intriguing crossovers in future seasons.

Is The Mandalorian earlier than or after Boba Fett?

SEAC

The Mandalorian is set after the onscreen appearances of authentic Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, who seems in Episodes V and VI of the authentic trilogy and seems to satisfy his maker in the latter movie.

Particularly, The Mandalorian is set about 5 years after the final time we see Boba Fett – although hearsay has it that he could possibly be making a comeback in the new sequence…

