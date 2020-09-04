When is the next Outlander book launched?

Whereas followers of Starz time-travelling collection Outlander have skilled many a #Droughtlander, spare a thought for followers of the unique book collection by Diana Gabaldon.

The newest novel was revealed in 2014, and readers have been ready ever since for the next instalment: Go Inform the Bees That I Am Gone.

Right here’s every part it is advisable find out about the ninth Outlander book and when to count on its publication.

When is the ninth Outlander book revealed?

There’s no set publication date for the ninth Outlander book, Go Inform the Bees That I Am Gone.

Nevertheless, creator Diana Gabaldon’s writing weblog contains excerpts and teaser chapter titles for the book, so test it out in the event you’re on the lookout for potential plot clues.

The final two books in the Outlander collection had a five-year wait in-between their publication dates – and the eighth book and newest instalment, Written in My Personal Coronary heart’s Blood, was revealed in 2014. That ought to counsel that the upcoming ninth book ought to come out in the next yr or so.

Make amends for the Outlander book collection – you should purchase Written in My Personal Coronary heart’s Blood on Amazon.

What is ‘Go Inform the Bees That I Am Gone’ about?

The eighth Outlander novel, Written in My Personal Coronary heart’s Blood, sees protagonist Claire (a time-travelling 20th century nurse) pressured to marry Lord John Gray for cover after her husband Jamie is presumed misplaced at sea – whereas in the meantime, occasions are main as much as the historic Battle of Monmouth in 1778.

The ninth book might additional cope with the emotional fall-out following Jamie’s return to Claire – and his information about her transient marriage to John.

The MacKenzie-Frasers additionally return again to the previous at the finish of the eight book – so we are going to probably see them reunited with Brianna’s dad and mom, Claire and Jamie, in opposition to the backdrop of the ongoing American Revolutionary Warfare.

Will the ninth book be tailored on Outlander?

Each Outlander season has been based mostly on one in every of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander books – to date Outlander (season one), Dragonfly in Amber (season two), Voyager (season three), Drums of Autumn (season 4), and The Fiery Cross (season 5).

Though the showrunners have but to adapt the sixth, seventh, and eighth books, there’s no cause to suspect that Starz will cease making the standard time-travelling collection.

If you happen to haven't but learn the book collection, you should purchase Outlander on Amazon.