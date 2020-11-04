When is the next series of Top Gear on? Air date, presenters and news

Top Gear battled extreme COVID-19 restrictions to ship a twenty ninth season of the beloved motoring present which its ardent followers liked, producing file viewers figures, nevertheless it additionally drove some viewers away. It’s combine of car exams and high-octane stunts is continually evolving, so the place will they take it in 2021?

Some good news in a really tough 2020: the authorities dominated in November that the movie and TV business may proceed to function regardless of a second lockdown being imposed to halt the rise of COVID-19 instances in Britain.

The hosts will probably be the similar as the previous two seasons. Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will reunite to movie the present and, probably, current it as soon as once more at the out of doors drive-in studio, a hit from season 29 which is able to absolutely be utilised once more in 2021.

Though most of abroad Top Gear filming needed to be scrapped on season 29, we hope that Top Gear will be capable to once more movie abroad when manufacturing begins in 2021.

So when is the next series on? Right here’s all the pieces we find out about Top Gear up to now.

When is the next series of Top Gear on?

It’s not but clear when season 30 of Top Gear will probably be scheduled on BBC One nevertheless it’s sure the motoring present will return in 2021.

Final yr, Top Gear aired three series – first in February, then in June and December – so it initially appeared seemingly that followers may see one other series this summer season, however given the COVID-19 pandemic it was broadcast barely later than initially deliberate, and in a shorter five-part run.

Filming on the series, together with a number of abroad journeys, was underway earlier than the pandemic hit however was placed on maintain as manufacturing stalled throughout the business.

In a bid to complete the series with as little delay as doable, in Might the manufacturing crew took the determination to scrap all remaining filming in abroad areas and as a substitute centered on objects based mostly inside the UK.

Finally producers managed to make 4 episodes, together with abroad segments corresponding to the tour of Cyprus and testing supercars in Italy, alongside a quantity loopy stunts in the UK like the Wall of Dying.

Top Gear showrunner Clare Pizey mentioned: “Fortunately for us, we had filmed some worldwide and home mayhem earlier than the lockdown began, and have already got some actually humorous footage — footage that we completely couldn’t movie now with all three presenters in a automotive collectively.”

Filming finally resumed on June twelfth – beginning with an electrical automotive race round Staffordshire’s empty Alton Towers Resort.

The brand new socially-distanced studio was really a subject changed into an out of doors drive-in.

Paddy, Freddie and Chris welcomed viewers members of their automobiles to drag up and watch the present.

Model new #TopGear, coming quickly with a socially distanced twist. Yep, the viewers are nonetheless right here, and we're nonetheless at Dunsfold. Simply outdoors, hoping that for as soon as the British climate commits to the forecast. Coming quickly to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer

What channel will Top Gear be on?

Top Gear moved from BBC Two to BBC One for its twenty ninth series in October, after its prolonged success on the former channel because it premiered in 2002. It achieved figures of 5.57 million for episode 4 on BBC One, the highest since Chris Evans’ debut in 2016.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content material, defined why the present moved throughout to the flagship channel: “The time is proper to maneuver the world’s finest motor present to the nation’s hottest channel and carry it to an excellent broader viewers on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have requested for a greater response to their series up to now and the impression it’s had with younger audiences.”

Since their debut on BBC Two in June 2019, Paddy, Freddie and Chris have managed to herald large numbers for the revamped present.

The primary episode of season 27 attracted a mean consolidated viewers of 3.8 million viewers, making it the channel’s hottest programme of 2019.

The long-running leisure present was additionally massively widespread amongst younger audiences final yr, occupying a spot in the high 4 exhibits on British tv for 16-34-year olds throughout every week of its run.

What can viewers count on from the next series of Top Gear?

As regular, the hosts will probably be pushing their automobiles and themselves to the restrict in the world’s largest motoring present.

Hopefully, they’ll be travelling to new locations and making an attempt out some of the newest cars and automobiles to see in the event that they actually dwell as much as what the producer says, whereas maintaining us entertained with their banter and their more and more hair-raising challenges. The Wall of Dying, filmed at Alexandra Palace in London, will take some beating. The presenters had been challenged to drive automobiles close to vertically round a purpose-built round wall. Actually terrifying.

Season 29 essentially had a extra home look than regular as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of deliberate abroad jaunts having been scrapped as a result of the virus, though fortunately some had been filmed earlier than manufacturing was halted.

There have been different modifications to the format provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the long-running section Star in a Moderately Priced Automotive axed.

However should you suppose the trio would take it a bit extra cautiously in these troubled instances you’d be mistaken. Paddy McGuinness had a mishap in a £250,000 Lamborghini Diablo when he misplaced management of it in the rain and “had a bit of a shunt” throughout filming in June.

Though he wasn’t damage, he mentioned: “In case you’ve ever owned a Diablo otherwise you’ve pushed one you’ll know simply in addition to me, oh my god, she generally is a merciless mistress, she generally is a merciless mistress that one.”

With a second lockdown in place in the UK and a tough winter forward, it’s seemingly that season 30 will probably be closely skewed in the direction of home filming, though we hope restrictions on abroad journey will ease sufficient in 2021 to permit abroad journeys for the intrepid trio.

Who’re the Top Gear presenters?

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff will probably be returning to co-present the present for its thirtieth series.

Paddy McGuinness



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Many will recognise the TV star from ITV’s Take Me Out, which he introduced for 9 years from 2010.

He grew to become identified on the present for his hilarious catchphrases, together with “No likey, no lighty!”.

He has additionally appeared in comedy exhibits The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Factor on Channel 4.

Talking about the new strategy to the present, Paddy beforehand mentioned: “It’s not as full on laddy as you may suppose. You’ll be able to sit with your mates or your loved ones and watch it on a Sunday evening. You don’t must be a petrolhead to get into it. Properly, fingers crossed.”

Chris Harris



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Racing driver and automotive journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016 for series 23.

On the BBC web site, Harris is described as the finest for “brutally sincere, no-holds-barred automotive journalism” as a result of years of expertise in the business.

His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Vehicles has an enormous following, attracting 453,000 subscribers at the time of writing, and he at present presents the on-line automotive evaluate series Chris Harris Drives for topgear.com.

Freddie Flintoff



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Flintoff is finest identified for being a world cricketer for England, having made his skilled debut in 1998. He gained BBC Sports activities Character Of The Yr award in 2005 after profitable the Ashes in opposition to Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

Retiring from Take a look at cricket in 2010, he then appeared on varied exhibits and finally teamed up with Paddy and Chris in 2019.

Talking of his stint on the BBC motoring present, he mentioned: “Doing [Top Gear] is sensible. I’m not taking anybody on – we’ve bought to attempt and do what’s finest for this programme. In case you’re considering that you then’re doing it for the mistaken causes.”

What occurred on the final series of Top Gear?

The twenty eighth series kicked off on 29 December 2019, and noticed Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer season vacation in super-cheap second-hand convertibles.

The five-part season 29 premiered on BBC One on Sunday 4th October.

In season 29, the trio race 200mph unique supercars in Yorkshire and McGuinness famously crashed his Lamborghini Diablo.

The presenters additionally travelled to Cyprus for a weekend journey in low cost rental automobiles with a funds of €30, which culminated in a ski race on 4 wheels down a mountain (who knew they’ve ski fields in Cyprus?).

sThe series featured an exquisite tribute by Harris to the late nice British racing ace Stirling Moss, whereas the last episode starred McGuinness in his newest wacky contraption: an electrical, all-terrain ice cream van for the twenty first century referred to as Mr Nippy, which was concerned in a paintballing battle with Flintoff’s sizzling meals wagon.

Season 29 of Top Gear was successful with viewers. It began with a mean viewers of 4.86 million on BBC One, which had grown to five.57 million by episode 4.

Season 29 and earlier episodes of Top Gear can be found to look at on BBC iPlayer now. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to look at, try our TV information.