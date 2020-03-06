When is the next series of Top Gear on? – Everything you need to know about the 29th series

Top Gear wrapped up its 28th series on March 1st, with hosts Paddy McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris testing out some of the newest vehicles and bikes to see in the event that they dwell up to producer’s declare.

However worry not automotive lovers, as a result of there’s heaps extra the place that got here from with the present set to return for a 29th series together with heaps of adjustments and a brand new channel.

So when is it on? And what can viewers count on?

Right here’s every thing we know thus far…

When is the next series on?

Whereas the BBC have but to verify a launch date, they’ve introduced that the motoring series will return later this 12 months.

Final 12 months, Top Gear aired three series – first in February, then in June and December – so it’s doubtless that followers might see one other series this Summer season.

What channel will or not it’s on?

Top Gear can be shifting from BBC Two to BBC One for its 29th series, after its large success on the former channel.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content material, confirmed the information after it was revealed by presenters Freddie and Chris on BBC Breakfast not too long ago.

She mentioned: “The time is proper to transfer the world’s greatest motor present to the nation’s hottest channel and produce it to a fair broader viewers on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have requested for a greater response to their series thus far and the affect it’s had with younger audiences.”

Since their debut on BBC Two final 12 months June, Paddy, Freddie and Chris have managed to usher in an enormous viewing for the revamped present.

The primary episode attracted a median consolidated viewers of 3.eight million viewers, making it the channel’s hottest programme of 2019.

The long-running leisure present was additionally massively fashionable amongst younger audiences, occupying a spot in the high 4 reveals on British tv for 16-34-year olds throughout every week of its run.

What can viewers count on?

As standard, the hosts can be pushing their vehicles and themselves to the restrict in the world’s largest motoring present.

They’ll be travelling to new locations and making an attempt out some of the newest cars and autos to see in the event that they actually dwell up to what the producer says, whereas maintaining us entertained with their easy banter.

Who’re the Top Gear presenters?

It’s thought that Paddy, Chris and Freddie can be returning to head up the present for its 29th series.

Paddy McGuiness



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Many will recognise the TV star from ITV’s Take Me Out, which he offered for 9 years from 2010.

He turned recognized on the present for his hilarious catchphrases, together with “No likey, no lighty!”.

He has additionally appeared in comedy reveals The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Factor on Channel 4.

Talking about the new method to the present, Paddy beforehand mentioned: “It’s not as full on laddy as you may assume. You may sit with your pals or your loved ones and watch it on a Sunday night time. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Properly, fingers crossed.”

Chris Harris



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Racing driver and automotive journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016 for series 23.

On the BBC web site, Harris is described as the greatest for “brutally trustworthy, no-holds-barred automotive journalism” due to years of expertise in the business.

His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Vehicles has an enormous following, attracting 426ok subscribers at the time of writing, and he at present presents the on-line automotive evaluation series Chris Harris Drives for topgear.com.

Freddie Flintoff



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Flintoff is greatest recognized for being a global cricketer for England, having made his skilled debut in 1998. He received BBC Sports activities Persona Of The Yr award in 2005 after profitable the Ashes towards Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

Retiring from Take a look at cricket in 2010, he then appeared on varied reveals and finally teamed up with Paddy and Chris in 2019.

Talking of his stint on the BBC motoring present, he mentioned: “Doing [Top Gear] is good. I’m not taking anybody on – we’ve bought to attempt to do what’s greatest for this programme. If you’re pondering that then you’re doing it for the fallacious causes.”

What occurred on the final series?

The 28th series kicked off on 29 December 2019, and noticed Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer season vacation in super-cheap second-hand convertibles.

Chris examined out the new Ariel Atom on monitor, and Freddie tried to bungee-jump an outdated Rover off a dam.

“At this level, I want I’d accomplished Strictly,” he mentioned forlornly earlier than the dive.

Additional antics noticed Harris racing a fighter jet, Paddy consuming guinea pig and the boys racing whereas coated in industrial lube.

We surprise what they’ve in retailer for the new series…

Series 28 and former episodes of Top Gear can be found to watch on BBC iPlayer