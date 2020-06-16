When is the next series of Top Gear on? Everything you need to know about the 29th series

Top Gear is one of the BBC’s most iconic reveals – and the revitalisation it has skilled since Paddy McGuiness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris took on presenting duties has seen the motoring series transfer from BBC Two to BBC One forward of the 29th series.

The series will see the in style trio as soon as once more take a look at out all types of vehicles and tackle a spread of challenges – albeit with a couple of variations, with the coronavirus pandemic dictating that a lot of the deliberate abroad filming had to be scrapped.

So when is the next series on on? And what can viewers count on?

Right here’s every part we know to date…

When is the next series of Top Gear on?

Whereas the BBC have but to verify a launch date, they’ve introduced that the motoring series will return later this yr.

Final yr, Top Gear aired three series – first in February, then in June and December – so it initially appeared seemingly that followers might see one other series this Summer season, however given the COVID-19 pandemic it’s seemingly that this could possibly be barely later than initially deliberate.

Filming on the series, together with a number of abroad journeys, was underway earlier than the pandemic hit however was placed on maintain as manufacturing stalled throughout the trade.

In a bid to end the series with as little delay as doable, in Could the manufacturing group took the resolution to scrap all remaining filming in abroad places and as a substitute targeted on gadgets primarily based inside the UK.

“It does seem like most of our filming might be in the UK this yr,” mentioned showrunner Clare Pizey.

“Fortunately for us, we had filmed some worldwide and home mayhem earlier than the lockdown began, and have already got some actually humorous footage — footage that we completely couldn’t movie now with all three presenters in a automobile collectively,” Pizey mentioned.

Filming finally resumed on June 12th – beginning with an electrical automobile race round Staffordshire’s empty Alton Towers Resort.

Pizey commented, “We’re so happy to have the option to begin filming once more and a abandoned theme park is an excellent place to begin. If what we’ve shot to date is something to go by, social distancing doesn’t get in the approach of Paddy, Freddy and Chris having a superb time and inflicting mayhem alongside the approach.”

What channel will it’s on?

Top Gear might be transferring from BBC Two to BBC One for its 29th series, after its enormous success on the former channel.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content material, confirmed the information after it was revealed by presenters Freddie and Chris on BBC Breakfast lately.

She mentioned: “The time is proper to transfer the world’s finest motor present to the nation’s hottest channel and convey it to an excellent broader viewers on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have requested for a greater response to their series to date and the influence it’s had with younger audiences.”

Since their debut on BBC Two final yr June, Paddy, Freddie and Chris have managed to usher in an enormous viewing for the revamped present.

The primary episode attracted a median consolidated viewers of 3.eight million viewers, making it the channel’s hottest programme of 2019.

The long-running leisure present was additionally vastly in style amongst younger audiences, occupying a spot in the high 4 reveals on British tv for 16-34-year olds throughout every week of its run.

What can viewers count on from the next series of Top Gear?

As common, the hosts might be pushing their vehicles and themselves to the restrict in the world’s largest motoring present.

They’ll be travelling to new locations and making an attempt out some of the newest cars and autos to see in the event that they actually dwell up to what the producer says, whereas protecting us entertained with their easy banter.

And given the pandemic, the present could have a barely extra home look than common – with a number of deliberate abroad jaunts having been scrapped due to the virus, though fortunately some had been filmed earlier than manufacturing was halted.

And Clare Pizey has promised that the shift to a extra home-grown focus “doesn’t imply much less ambition” for the present – so it is going to be particularly intriguing to see what McGuiness, Flintoff and Harris stand up to this time spherical…

Who’re the Top Gear presenters?

It’s thought that Paddy, Chris and Freddie might be returning to head up the present for its 29th series.

Paddy McGuiness



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Many will recognise the TV star from ITV’s Take Me Out, which he introduced for 9 years from 2010.

He grew to become recognized on the present for his hilarious catchphrases, together with “No likey, no lighty!”.

He has additionally appeared in comedy reveals The Comedy Lab and That Peter Kay Factor on Channel 4.

Talking about the new strategy to the present, Paddy beforehand mentioned: “It’s not as full on laddy as you would possibly suppose. You may sit with your pals or your loved ones and watch it on a Sunday night time. You don’t have to be a petrolhead to get into it. Effectively, fingers crossed.”

Chris Harris



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Racing driver and automobile journalist Harris joined Top Gear’s presenting line up in 2016 for series 23.

On the BBC web site, Harris is described as the finest for “brutally trustworthy, no-holds-barred automotive journalism” due to years of expertise in the trade.

His YouTube channel Chris Harris On Vehicles has an enormous following, attracting 426okay subscribers at the time of writing, and he at present presents the on-line automobile overview series Chris Harris Drives for topgear.com.

Freddie Flintoff



BBC Studios/Lee Brimble



Flintoff is finest recognized for being a global cricketer for England, having made his skilled debut in 1998. He received BBC Sports activities Character Of The 12 months award in 2005 after profitable the Ashes in opposition to Australia and in 2006 he was awarded an MBE.

Retiring from Check cricket in 2010, he then appeared on numerous reveals and finally teamed up with Paddy and Chris in 2019.

Talking of his stint on the BBC motoring present, he mentioned: “Doing [Top Gear] is sensible. I’m not taking anybody on – we’ve acquired to try to do what’s finest for this programme. If you’re pondering that then you’re doing it for the improper causes.”

What occurred on the final series?

The 28th series kicked off on 29 December 2019, and noticed Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer time vacation in super-cheap second-hand convertibles.

Chris examined out the new Ariel Atom on monitor, and Freddie tried to bungee-jump an outdated Rover off a dam.

“At this level, I want I’d finished Strictly,” he mentioned forlornly earlier than the dive.

Additional antics noticed Harris racing a fighter jet, Paddy consuming guinea pig and the boys racing whereas lined in industrial lube.

We marvel what they’ve in retailer for the new series…

Series 28 and former episodes of Top Gear can be found to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.