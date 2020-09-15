When is The Only Way is Essex on TV?

We’ve had 10 years of catfights, and nights on the Sugar Hut, however relating to The Only Way is Essex, there’s lots extra drama the place that got here from.

Filming for the final collection was cancelled in Tenerife because of the coronavirus, however the Essex gang have now returned to have fun their 10th anniversary on house turf.

The collection has even returned to its authentic format of two hour-long episodes every week – speak about reem!

So when is it on? Which forged members are again? And extra importantly, what’s the story this time?

Right here’s every thing it is advisable to know.

When is TOWIE on telly?

The scripted actuality collection made its return to ITVBe on Sunday September 13th at 9pm.

Episodes will air twice weekly on Sundays and Wednesdays and will likely be roughly an hour every.

Talking of the 10-year anniversary, Head of Unscripted for Lime Footage Sarah Tyekiff beforehand informed The Solar: “We’re so excited to get the enduring TOWIE again on individuals’s screens, twice every week, for what is going to be an enormous Anniversary season.

“It’ll be again with a bang to have fun 10 phenomenal years with our wonderful forged and see the return of some very acquainted faces.”

How did the coronavirus have an effect on TOWIE?

The ITVBe present was pressured to cancel filming of collection 26. The spring run of the present normally begins with a visit overseas – final 12 months the forged went to Thailand and this collection they had been resulting from jet to Tenerife, however journey restrictions made this not possible.

As an alternative of making an attempt to movie just about or – right here’s an concept – in Essex itself, ITV introduced that the collection could be postponed.

Who’re the forged in collection 26?

ITV

The Only Way is Essex had a giant forged shake-up final 12 months, for collection 24, so it’s seemingly there may very well be some adjustments for 2020.

It was not too long ago revealed that Jayden Beales and Chloe Ross won’t be returning to the present.

Sam Mucklow additionally stop TOWIE in October to permit his romance with pregnant girlfriend Shelby Tribble to flourish away from the cameras.

Favourites Gemma Collins, Chloe Sims, Diags and Lockie have made a return to the present, in addition to former TOWIE star Fran Parman – who left the present two years in the past.

TOWIE authentic Amy Childs has additionally made a comeback, and loved some scenes together with her daughter Polly, three, on the primary episode.

Former stars James ‘Arg’ Argent and Lauren Goodger have all mentioned they’d like to come back again to be part of the 10th anniversary celebrations.

So, it’s seemingly we might see extra of our favourites again on display!

What has occurred in collection 26 thus far?

ITV

Regardless of months of being in lockdown, the crew returned to filming with plenty of drama nonetheless brewing.

Essex royalty Amy Childs returned to the ITVBe, however she appeared to have some unresolved points with Bobby.

In the meantime Chloe Sims revealed she and her bestie Pete had been not talking.

Yaz and Lockie rekindled their romance after years of ups and downs, nevertheless, Amber insisted on discovering out whether or not Lockie’s intentions had been real.

Chloe B’s presence in Essex has continued to trigger a stir in Essex, with Ella suspecting she had been spending time together with her ex-boyfriend, and energy couple Frankie and Harry clashing over an change between Chloe B and Harry.

Elsewhere, Gatsby has been self-isolating at house after getting back from Los Angeles, though the group have been doing their finest to just about contain him within the happenings round Essex.

TOWIE is on ITVBe on Sundays and Wednesdays at 9pm. To see what else is on TV in the meanwhile, try our TV Information.