BBC One’s upcoming comedy sequence The Other One follows two younger ladies, each referred to as Catherine Walcott – sisters who had no concept of one another’s existence till their father’s premature dying at a celebration.

Written by Holly Walsh, the sequence follows Cathy, a barely uptight and prosperous younger lady whose life is fully upended when her father Colin immediately dies, and she or he learns that Colin had had a secret second household – and a second daughter, the fun-loving Cat, who additionally had no concept of Cathy’s existence.

The solely factor the pair have in frequent is DNA and their names (a sneaky ploy on Colin’s half), however each have at all times needed a sister…

The sequence, which first debuted as a pilot again in 2017 earlier than a hiatus, follows the 2 half-sisters and their respective moms as they arrive to phrases with Colin’s actions.

Learn on for every thing you want to find out about The Other One…

When is The Other One on TV?

The seven-part sequence will start airing on Friday fifth June at 9pm on BBC One, and can air weekly in the identical time slot.

The Other One forged: Who seems within the sequence?

The 4 feminine leads who originated the roles for the 2017 pilot epsiode will all be returning, with Ellie White (The Windsors) as Cathy, Lauren Socha (Misfits) as Cat, Siobhan Finneran (Glad Valley) as ‘the opposite lady’ Marilyn, and Rebecca Entrance (The Thick of It) as Tess making up The Other One forged.

The Other One trailer

You’ll be able to watch the trailer for The Other One under.

