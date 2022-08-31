When is the price of Bitcoin going to reach a million dollars?

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual currency bitcoin in an illustration photo taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The promise that the Bitcoin was going to reach a million dollars arose at the same moment that this coin appeared, back in October 2008. Of course, years ago, when its price was struggling to reach a dollar, the promise seemed more a matter of marketing and science fiction than a real and tangible possibility.

However, today some behavior patterns are beginning to appear that would allow us, with some optimism, to elucidate this mystery. An analysis of this type will not determine the exact occurrence of this phenomenon, but it will give us the possibility of visualizing what its valuation would be like in the future.

On several occasions, the price of Bitcoin plummeted. However, it seems that the game always starts again reloaded . Throughout his short but intense life, we can identify four very marked moments.

looking for patterns

The first milestone occurred when the coin was just over a year old. In mid-2011, its value increased from $5 to $32 in just 30 days.. The excitement and euphoria of investing in an asset that seemed to grow without limits quickly collided with a sharp drop five months later, hitting a low of $2 per Bitcoin.

In 2013, the market smiled again when it achieved a new record by trading at $1,100 per unit. . This was the kickoff of the longest crash in its history that lasted around 21 months. In August 2015, it was worth just $152. Two years later, it was time for another bullish spike that took it to 19,800 before falling to 3,500 at the end of 2018.

It is time to analyze what happened last year. During the first ten months of the year, Bitcoin had a great momentum that suggested that its growth had no ceiling. Thus, its price was close to 66 thousand dollars. However, its fall still generates repercussions today as it remains unstable near 20 thousand.

The apparent causes of this roller coaster of ups and downs are several, among which we can highlight transactions on illegal businesses, the technological system, economic influencers and government actions. But there is only one factor that seems to establish a pattern: the Halving.

FOMO (fear of missing out)

Since its creation, one of the keys to Bitcoin was its scarcity. Your Creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, devised that the system only generate 21 million Bitcoins through a process that varies the amount mined over time. The rate at which a new Bitcoin is produced halves every 210,000 blocks mined, or roughly every four years. This procedure that serves to slow down its appearance level is called Halving and it is estimated that there will only be 32 events of this type in all of history . Currently, 6.25 bitcoins are issued for each mined block, while from 2024, the emission will be reduced to 3.12 BTC per block.

The Halving is closely linked to the price variation of this currency. First of all, as there are fewer bitcoins produced, their value increases. In turn, the imminent increase in scarcity – product of the decrease in bitcoins issued – generates speculation in the months after the event that makes thousands of investors want to enter this world due to the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) effect. , that is, the fear of being out of fashion. And this does nothing but shoot up your price.

We also saw that every big rise in value caused by this phenomenon is followed by a period of decline (such as the one we are experiencing today). However, the previous three halvings – 2012, 2016 and 2020 – also seem to leave us with a trend worth mentioning: after reaching the all-time high, the price never goes below the start of the new cycle . Without going any further, so far this year its price has never exceeded 19 thousand dollars, a value that it reached in 2017.

The high volatility of this economic asset means that we cannot be guided by short-term trends. On the contrary, in the long term the rise in price is very marked and the halvings would be positioned as one of the great drivers of this rise. The effect of this phenomenon on the price is not reflected immediately but, as we saw in the cases analyzed, it happens a year later. That is the time it would take for the feeling of scarcity to affect the market.

So, based on this new concept of Halving, the question that guided this note can be reformulated and the new question must revolve around how many more halvings are needed for Bitcoin to reach one million dollars. If we refer to what has happened so far, We could expect this coin to be around 200 thousand dollars in 2025 and that this is the prelude to the millionaire price that would take place after the Halvings of 2028 or 2032.

The truth is that this is one of the infinite possible readings. These are mathematical projections based on the analysis of patterns that until now have been shown to be true. However, this asset is still very young and we have few elements to develop an exact succession. Only time will tell if the promise that was born nearly fifteen years ago will ever come true.

