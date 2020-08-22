When is The Pursuit of Love on BBC One?

Cinderella star Lily James will headline a three-part BBC One and Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s traditional novel The Pursuit of Love.

Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) is each penning and starring within the comedian adaption, which follows two headstrong cousins and finest pals who embark on a visit throughout Europe between the world wars – all in a quest to seek out themselves excellent husbands.

Right here’s the whole lot you must find out about The Pursuit of Love.

When is The Pursuit of Love on TV?

Filming within the Bristol and Tub areas started in July 2020, in keeping with a BBC assertion, which implies we may anticipate (or not less than hope for) the drama to air over the peak-viewing winter interval of 2020/21.

The BBC has additionally harassed that filming will observe strict well being and security pointers and protocols throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

UK viewers will be capable to watch the drama on BBC One, whereas co-producer Amazon Prime Video will host the collection within the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Pursuit of Love plot and forged

Lily James performs “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett and Emily Beecham performs her cousin and finest good friend, Fanny Logan, because the pair embark on an journey throughout Europe for his or her titular pursuit of love.

Nonetheless, in keeping with the BBC’s synopsis, “their friendship is put to the take a look at as Fanny settles for a gentle life and Linda decides to observe her coronary heart, to more and more wild and outrageous locations”.

Emily Mortimer (who has penned the scripts and likewise stars as Fanny’s mom) stated of the difference, “I’ve all the time cherished Nancy Mitford so once I was requested to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was not possible to say no. It’s an outrageously humorous and sincere story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – nonetheless reads as a radical.”

Dominic West and Dolly Wells be part of the forged as Linda’s mother and father, whereas Fleabag’s very personal “Scorching Priest” Andrew Scott performs their aristocratic neighbour, the eccentric Lord Merlin.

Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox additionally all characteristic as Linda and Fanny’s numerous suitors.

The Pursuit of Love trailer

There’s no trailer for The Pursuit of Love, however we’ll preserve this web page up to date.

