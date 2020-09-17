When is The Pursuit of Love release date? Solid, trailer and news about BBC drama

Fan of Lily James? In fact you might be. Properly, you’ll be happy to listen to the Cinderella star is set to guide a BBC One and Amazon Prime Video co-production of The Pursuit of Love.

Finest on the basic novel of the identical identify by Nancy Mitford, the collection can even star Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), who is penning the screenplay for the three-part present.

Following Linda and Fanny, two headstrong cousins and greatest mates, The Pursuit of Love will see the duo embark on a visit throughout Europe between the world wars. Why? To seek out themselves ultimate husbands.

As seen in preview footage launched by the BBC (see beneath), the collection additionally stars Fleabag’s Andrew Scott and The Wire’s Dominic West.

Right here’s every thing you have to know about The Pursuit of Love.

When is The Pursuit of Love release date?

Filming within the Bristol and Bathtub areas started in July 2020, in line with a BBC assertion, which implies we may count on (or a minimum of hope for) the drama to air over the peak-viewing winter interval of 2020/21.

The BBC has additionally confused that filming will observe strict well being and security pointers and protocols through the coronavirus pandemic.

UK viewers will be capable of watch the drama on BBC One, whereas co-producer Amazon Prime Video will host the collection within the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Pursuit of Love plot and solid

Lily James performs “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett and Emily Beecham performs her cousin and greatest buddy, Fanny Logan, because the pair embark on an journey throughout Europe for his or her titular pursuit of love.

Nonetheless, in line with the BBC’s synopsis, “their friendship is put to the take a look at as Fanny settles for a gentle life and Linda decides to observe her coronary heart, to more and more wild and outrageous locations”.

Emily Mortimer (who has penned the scripts and additionally stars as Fanny’s mom) mentioned of the variation, “I’ve at all times liked Nancy Mitford so after I was requested to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was not possible to say no. It’s an outrageously humorous and sincere story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – nonetheless reads as a radical.”

Dominic West and Dolly Wells be part of the solid as Linda’s mother and father, whereas Fleabag’s very personal “Scorching Priest” Andrew Scott performs their aristocratic neighbour, the eccentric Lord Merlin.

Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox additionally all characteristic as Linda and Fanny’s numerous suitors.

The Pursuit of Love trailer

There’s no trailer for The Pursuit of Love, primarily based on Nancy Mitford’s novel, however we’ll hold this web page up to date. The BBC has, nevertheless, revealed a number of sneak peek photographs.

And right here’s Emily Beecham (sans Lily).

In the event you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.