Anya Taylor-Pleasure, whom we lately noticed because the prim Jane Austen heroine within the movie EMMA., takes on a really totally different interval drama function within the upcoming Netflix restricted collection The Queen’s Gambit.

Taylor-Pleasure performs an orphaned chess prodigy who grows as much as problem the male-dominated world of aggressive chess – all whereas fighting a drug dependancy.

Right here’s every part you might want to find out about Netflix collection The Queen’s Gambit.

When is The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix?

The seven-part collection The Queen’s Gambit premieres 23rd October 2020 on Netflix.

What is The Queen’s Gambit about?

Based mostly on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix restricted collection is created by Academy Award-nominee Scott Frank.

The present follows Beth Harmon, who grows up in a Kentucky orphanage within the late 1950s and develops an “astonishing expertise for chess,” in keeping with the Netflix synopsis.

Nonetheless, whereas on the orphanage Beth additionally develops an dependancy to the tranquillisers used to sedate the orphans – and dependancy that may observe her into maturity.

Expert and glamorous, the older Beth is “haunted” however nonetheless “decided to overcome the normal boundaries established within the male-dominated world of aggressive chess”.

Who is within the solid of The Queen’s Gambit?

Alongside Anya Taylor-Pleasure (EMMA., Cut up) within the lead function as Beth Harmon, the solid additionally consists of the likes of Sport of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Invoice Camp.

The Queen’s Gambit trailer

You may watch a first-look teaser for The Queen’s Gambit under – the trailer first dropped on 27th August.

Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our information to the greatest TV collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.