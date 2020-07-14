When is The Repair Store: Fixing Britain on? Everything you need to know about Jay Blades’ spin-off show

The Repair Store has develop into one of many BBC’s hottest daytime reveals, shifting from its unique spot on BBC Two to a primary time place on BBC One.

And now followers are being handled to much more repairing and fixing up on model new spin-off show, The Repair Store: Fixing Britain.

Fronted by The Repair Store host Jay Blades, the brand new show will delve into the tales behind the gadgets restored within the Repair Store, and finds out extra about the show’s workforce of craft consultants.

So when is it on? And what makes it totally different to The Repair Store? Right here’s every part you need to know.

When is The Repair Store: Fixing Britain on?

Viewers will likely be in a position to get their Repair Store repair on daily basis, as The Repair Store: Fixing Britain airs weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.

Who is the presenter on The Repair Store: Fixing Britain?

The Repair Store unique Jay Blades returns as host for the spin-off collection.

Talking to Radio Occasions about the spin-off, Jay couldn’t assist however gush about his new position, saying: “I completely love engaged on The Repair Store, and for me, it’s at all times been about the private tales behind the gadgets.”

He added: “The new collection has made me fall in love yet again, the historical past is simply so highly effective and if you shut your eyes you really really feel like you’ve been transported again to a second in time.”

How is Fixing Britain totally different to The Repair Store?

Like, The Repair store the spin-off collection will characteristic the comforting and infrequently emotional moments that include members of the general public restoring a few of their most prized possessions to their unique state.

Nonetheless, The Repair Store: Fixing Britain will dig a little bit deeper into restorations at Britain’s most well-known workshop. It’ll discover the untold tales of unusual folks, as we find out how these objects formed our previous and influenced the way in which we stay our lives right now.

A journey by means of the historical past of the heirlooms will cowl every part from espionage and World Conflict One to immigration and mid-century fashionable design, as every episode explores a distinct theme.



The collection may also provide audiences the chance to discover out a little bit extra about the consultants they’ve come to know and love.

Rob Butterfield, Director of Programmes at Ricochet, mentioned: “The entire workforce is extremely pleased with The Repair Store and it’s at all times great to see household heirlooms restored to their former glory by our workforce of craftsmen and ladies. The Repair Store: Fixing Britain celebrates the tales of unusual folks somewhat than the historic tales of Kings and Queens so it’s been an absolute pleasure to share these with viewers.”

The Repair Store: Fixing Britain is on BBC One at 4.30pm.