The story of the USA’s first astronauts is about to be retold in an bold new unique collection headed to Disney Plus.

The Right Stuff attracts inspiration from Tom Wolfe’s guide of the identical title, which was tailored right into a critically acclaimed movie in 1983 by director Philip Kaufman, which gained 4 Academy Awards.

With that in thoughts, this collection has some huge sneakers to fill nevertheless it would possibly simply do it; the collection has tapped a promising ensemble solid and boasts Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio as an govt producer.

Initially meant to air on Nationwide Geographic, Disney snapped the collection up for its fledgling streaming service earlier this yr, which can now be its unique residence.

Right here’s the whole lot you have to learn about The Right Stuff on Disney Plus.

When is The Right Stuff released on Disney Plus?

The Right Stuff will premiere on Disney Plus with two episodes on Friday ninth October 2020. From then on, the collection will observe a weekly launch schedule, as is typical for unique exhibits from the beginner streamer.

New episodes of The Right Stuff will arrive each Friday.

What is The Right Stuff about?

The Right Stuff is set in Fifties on the time of the House Race, following the lives of the Mercury Seven – an elite group of people competing to grow to be the primary American in area.

The collection follows the rigorous and exhaustive coaching they have been put by within the course of, in addition to exploring how huge media consideration affected their personal lives.

Who is within the solid of The Right Stuff on Disney Plus?

Disney+ has assembled a robust ensemble for this remake of The Right Stuff, led by Fits star Patrick J Adams as media savvy marine John Glenn.

He faces a rivalry with sizzling shot pilot Alan Shepard, portrayed within the collection by Jake McDorman, recognized to telly followers from his roles in Limitless and What We Do In The Shadows.

One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty and Mad Males’s Aaron Staton additionally play members of the Mercury Seven, alongside Colin O’Donoghue (As soon as Upon a Time), Micah Inventory (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Michael Trotter (Inhumans).

Is there a trailer for The Right Stuff?

There is certainly. Try the official trailer from Nationwide Geographic beneath:

The Right Stuff is out there to stream on Disney+ from Friday ninth October.